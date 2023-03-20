News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
7 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
7 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
8 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
10 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
10 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Mansfield town centre fire ruled accidental following investigation

A fire above an estate agency office in Mansfield town centre started accidentally, a Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) investigation has concluded.

By John Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:04 GMT- 1 min read

Crews were called to the blaze in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, on Tuesday, March 14.

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance and roads were closed around the area but there were no reports of any injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NFRS has now concluded its investigation and said the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

Investigators have ruled that the fire above the Frank Innes estate agency in Mansfield town centre was accidental
Investigators have ruled that the fire above the Frank Innes estate agency in Mansfield town centre was accidental
Investigators have ruled that the fire above the Frank Innes estate agency in Mansfield town centre was accidental
Most Popular
Read More
Pictures: Mansfield town centre fire

In a short statement, NFRS said: “The fire investigation has found this was accidental electrical ignition.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Frank Innes offices and those of neighbouring Martin & Co remain closed due to fire, smoke and water damage in the building housing both offices with staff from both working remotely.

Jewellers The Stamp King, which is next to Martin & Co, escaped any damage and is open as usual.

MansfieldJewellers