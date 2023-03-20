Crews were called to the blaze in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, on Tuesday, March 14.

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance and roads were closed around the area but there were no reports of any injuries.

NFRS has now concluded its investigation and said the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

Investigators have ruled that the fire above the Frank Innes estate agency in Mansfield town centre was accidental

In a short statement, NFRS said: “The fire investigation has found this was accidental electrical ignition.”

The Frank Innes offices and those of neighbouring Martin & Co remain closed due to fire, smoke and water damage in the building housing both offices with staff from both working remotely.