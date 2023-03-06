Residents are being asked to help shape a future vision for the district – input from the public, businesses and other organisations will be used to create a “Place Strategy”, setting out what Mansfield aspires to become in the decades ahead.

The work is being commissioned by the Mansfield Place Board, a partnership between Mansfield Council, businesses and a range of other local organisations including West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield Business Improvement District and the Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 business group.

Richard Crisp, board branding group chairman and Mansfield Building Society commercial development executive, said: “We need a new vibrant and forward-looking story for Mansfield that is suitable for the 21st Century – something which inspires, reflects our ambitions, and which we can all believe in. It needs to be right for Mansfield, which is why we’re asking everyone to contribute.”

An artist's impression of the Beales development.

It is hoped the strategy will: Establish a clear vision for Mansfield, selling the district and creating the conditions for future success – inspiring local communities, encouraging more companies to invest and create jobs, and attracting more people to the area; Inform the strategies of all major local organisations and future investment priorities; and Provoke better partnership working and encourage collaboration between public and private sectors.

Chance to have your say

Board member Adam Hill, council chief executive, said: “This a chance for everyone to have their say on the future of their district.

“We want to hear from all sectors of our community – young and old, people who may have lived here all their lives and those who may be new to the area.

Adam Hill, Mansfield Council chief executive

“Everyone's view is equal and valid and we want as many voices as possible to contribute to this important stage in shaping this district for the decades to come.”

A public online survey is available until March 22 at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6VB8RTM

Questions people are being urged to consider include: What about Mansfield are you most proud of? What would you like to change? What do you want Mansfield to be known for in future?

Give three words to sum up Mansfield district now – including at least one positive word; Give three positive words to sum up what you would like Mansfield to be in future.

The overall aim of the project is to make the district an attractive place to live, work, invest and visit.

Tens of millions of pounds have already been secured from the Government through the Towns Fund, Levelling Up and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to help us invest in a variety of schemes, including:

New health hub for Warsop with state-of-the-art health and fitness facilities;

Smart Mansfield, a new network powering smart technologies and better connectivity for residents, visitors and businesses;

The Future Tech Skills & Knowledge Exchange, a new technology centre for students and businesses at West Nottinghamshire College’s Chesterfield Road site;

