The ambitious scheme for Berry Hill Park includes new and improved accessible footpaths, a dedicated event space and a new building with a multi-functional space, café, toilets and changing rooms.

Mansfield District Council is now keen to hear what people think about the plans as part of its bid to the Government's Towns Fund for £2.94 million to improve existing facilities at the park and create new attractions.

Jon Sheaff and Associates Architects have drawn up a vision for the park and the new site layout and artist impressions of what visitor facilities, trails, walks and event spaces could look like are being installed on panels in Berry Hill Park near to the café.

These are some of the proposed ideas for the future layout of the park

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The response to the consultation was fantastic and by far the biggest number of participants we’ve had to any of our recent consultation activities.

"The results are really insightful and they have given the Destination Parks project team a clear steer on what is needed for the future to bring longevity and relevance to the park for future generations.

“The overwhelming majority of park users want to see improved visitor facilities such as toilets, café and parking closely followed by better play facilities for children with improved paths and trails to enhance the natural biodiversity of the area.

“At the heart of the plan for Berry Hill is our heritage, rich history and geology. This will be considered in all aspects of the development from the fabric of buildings to the materials used in the footpaths and play areas. Our natural and local environment will be reflected in the design and future use of the park.

"The aim of a Destination Park is to offer an experience that goes above and beyond what an average park would offer.”