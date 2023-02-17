Date confirmed for site visit to dictate future of £9.2m Warsop Health Hub

Mansfield Council’s planning committee will visit the site of the proposed centre, in Carr Lane Park, on March 2 to discuss concerns over parking and access.

It follows the committee deferring the scheme on Monday, February 13, so their concerns can be addressed by council officers in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the hub would feature a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool, a multi-use games area and other community facilities.

An artist's impression of the planned Warsop Health Hub.

The single-storey building was initially forecast to cost £6m, but costs ballooned up to £9.2m due to inflationary increases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site visit was requested in response to concerns raised by Nottinghamshire Council, the highways authority, about the levels of parking proposed and access.

The plans propose 51 car parking spaces, seven motorcycle spaces, 14 cycle stands and three covered cycle stands for employees.

The county council says this is marginally below parking standards and asked for a “more robust survey” of parking to be conducted.

The highways authority also asked the district council to outline improvements to the Carr Lane access point, as well as provisions to prevent overspilled parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Phil Shields, member for Warsop’s Netherfield ward, was one of six councillors to vote in favour of a site visit.

He said: “It’s only right that it’s in the proper place and I believe a site visit is needed to make a decision.”

However, speaking after the meeting, Coun Andy Burgin, council cabinet member for leisure and Warsop Parish Council chairman, expressed his frustrations at the delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The member for Warsop Carrs said: “It’s frustrating because this is massive for the people of Warsop.

“A massive amount of public money has gone into where we were on Monday.”