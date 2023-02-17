Date confirmed for site visit to dictate future of £9.2m Warsop Health Hub
A date has been confirmed for the site visit to determine the future of a new £9.2 million health hub in Warsop.
Mansfield Council’s planning committee will visit the site of the proposed centre, in Carr Lane Park, on March 2 to discuss concerns over parking and access.
It follows the committee deferring the scheme on Monday, February 13, so their concerns can be addressed by council officers in person.
If approved, the hub would feature a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool, a multi-use games area and other community facilities.
The single-storey building was initially forecast to cost £6m, but costs ballooned up to £9.2m due to inflationary increases.
The scheme was due to be approved at Monday’s meeting before opposition councillors suggested the site visit. It led to ruling Labour politicians accusing the opposition of “political tactics” in delaying the scheme.
The site visit was requested in response to concerns raised by Nottinghamshire Council, the highways authority, about the levels of parking proposed and access.
The plans propose 51 car parking spaces, seven motorcycle spaces, 14 cycle stands and three covered cycle stands for employees.
The county council says this is marginally below parking standards and asked for a “more robust survey” of parking to be conducted.
The highways authority also asked the district council to outline improvements to the Carr Lane access point, as well as provisions to prevent overspilled parking.
READ MORE: Daughter's plea to find the killer who murdered her dad with an axe in Mansfield Woodhouse
Coun Phil Shields, member for Warsop’s Netherfield ward, was one of six councillors to vote in favour of a site visit.
He said: “It’s only right that it’s in the proper place and I believe a site visit is needed to make a decision.”
However, speaking after the meeting, Coun Andy Burgin, council cabinet member for leisure and Warsop Parish Council chairman, expressed his frustrations at the delay.
The member for Warsop Carrs said: “It’s frustrating because this is massive for the people of Warsop.
“A massive amount of public money has gone into where we were on Monday.”
Councillors on the committee will meet for the site visit on Thursday, March 2, at 1pm and their findings will be considered when the plans are presented to the next committee meeting on Monday, March 13.