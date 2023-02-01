The Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange will create new teaching and innovation space at West Nottinghamshire College’s Chesterfield Road Campus in Mansfield, which aims to address high-value employment opportunities in priority sectors.

This state-of-the-art education facility will deliver qualifications at level three and above, with a focus on innovation and science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, offering people the opportunity to meet future labour market needs and ultimately helping create well-paid jobs in Mansfield and the wider district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “This partnership with the college will see one of the biggest expansions in educational and skills provision in the district for decades.

The education centre site.

“It will aim to address a consistent labour shortage issue local employers have in this area – finding workers with the right level and type of technological skills required.

“Additionally, it will encourage new employers to start up or come to Mansfield, knowing high-level, industry-relevant skills are being developed here.

“This forms a key part of the council’s Aspiration’s priorities, which are centred on our ambition for Mansfield to be a place where people can achieve and succeed.

“We want students to gain the kind of qualifications in Mansfield that enable them to gain good, well-paid jobs here and not feel they have to leave the area in order to do well in life.

The site of the planned exchange.

"The new facility will facilitate collaboration between high-achieving students, aspirational local businesses and the expertise within our further and higher education partners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding from the council was given the green light last month, followed by the Mansfield Place Board’s endorsement at its latest meeting.

Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive and place board chairman, said: “The exchange will be important in creating a highly-skilled workforce in priority sectors by increasing the number of people qualified in STEM-related subjects.

“It will provide a space where education and business can work together on projects that maximise the benefits of the emerging technologies that will be so critical to Mansfield’s economic prosperity.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially, it will enable students to gain the skills and knowledge to secure well-paid employment while helping businesses to grow their talent pool and adopt the new technology that will make them more competitive and profitable.

“We have engaged positively with the planning authority and finalised the design for the building. I am looking forward to the project taking shape and moving a step closer to this bold ambition becoming reality.”

The exchange will offer opportunities for businesses to benefit from the technological expertise of both the college and Nottingham Trent University and industrial partnerships.

It will also provide a space where college and NTU students will work with businesses on projects to support greater use of evolving technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre will be a focal delivery point for T-levels – new qualifications developed in collaboration with employers – being introduced by the college in September 2024, and will incorporate facilities to support construction,

engineering and digital technologies.

It will also serve as a knowledge-exchange between the college, NTU and employers, giving businesses a greater understanding of future trends and the opportunities technology will bring, plus support with product and process innovation.

The centre will allow students to gain work experience with businesses on technology-driven projects, giving them an insight into how businesses work and support their progression to higher education or employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, businesses will gain access to support and a future workforce, helping them improve their competitiveness and efficiency through the use of new technology.

In addition to collaboration between college and NTU students on employer-based projects, the centre will promote the adoption of new technologies through business engagement events.

It is hoped on-site works will start in July, ready for opening in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exchange is the final scheme to be given the green light of the six projects included in the council’s £12.3m Towns Fund allocation.

The others, which have already been approved by Mansfield Place Board, are:

Warsop Health Hub – an £8.2m project, with £3m from the Towns Fund, which will see a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool, a changing village, fitness suite, a multi-purpose hall and a new and improved multi-use games area created in the community. It is now at the planning application stage.

Berry Hill Park – a £3.27m plan, of which £2.94m is from the Towns Fund, to redevelop the park and make it more accessible, including a new visitor centre, café, adventure play area and event performance space along

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

with path improvements. Designers have now been appointed.

Mansfield Woodhouse Station Gateway – a £506,000 project to build 290 sq metres of commercial floor space in three business units on a brownfield site adjacent to the railway station. Works are expected to be begin in spring.

Destination Mansfield – a £715,000 project, of which £500,000 is from the Towns Fund, to redefine and rebrand the district as a place of choice in which to live, work and visit. The strategy will see improved event and

cultural activities over three years, including recreational trails and festivals to celebrate the history and heritage of the town. The extra £215,000 will come from the council. Work has commenced on procuring a Place strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart Mansfield – a £1m scheme to install a Long Range Wide Area Network, enabling Mansfield to become a pioneering community on the “Internet of Things”, supporting efficiencies and new service delivery for residents and business. One of the early projects being developed is a Smart Parking solution, offering users better access to parking facilities, improved ticketing that is easy to use, making best use

of modern technology. It will be key in increasing access to the town for work, shopping, leisure and tourism. Procurement has begun for this project.