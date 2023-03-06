News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Building Society backs Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s expansion plans

Mansfield Building Society’s community support scheme has donated an additional £600 to further extend an initial development of a Nottinghamshire nature reserve.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:58pm

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust will use the donation to extend footpaths throughout Woodthorpe Meadow and increase the biodiversity of the site.

Timothy Bowness, trust volunteer said: “We are so grateful for this donation. We have worked hard to create a new management plan and improve the biodiversity of our small reserve, from wildflower meadow restoration to hedgerow planting, all working to reduce carbon & help improve the environment – we can now continue to develop on the great work we have already done and help provide a space for wildlife to thrive in the city environment.”

Mansfield Building Society product manager Joe Dawn, with volunteers at Woodthorpe Meadow.
Joe Dawn, MBS product manager, said: “I have visited the reserve, and although the great work already done by the team of volunteers stands out, it is fantastic for the society to be able to provide extra funding to help support the additional developments.”

