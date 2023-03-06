Mansfield Building Society backs Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s expansion plans
Mansfield Building Society’s community support scheme has donated an additional £600 to further extend an initial development of a Nottinghamshire nature reserve.
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust will use the donation to extend footpaths throughout Woodthorpe Meadow and increase the biodiversity of the site.
Timothy Bowness, trust volunteer said: “We are so grateful for this donation. We have worked hard to create a new management plan and improve the biodiversity of our small reserve, from wildflower meadow restoration to hedgerow planting, all working to reduce carbon & help improve the environment – we can now continue to develop on the great work we have already done and help provide a space for wildlife to thrive in the city environment.”
Joe Dawn, MBS product manager, said: “I have visited the reserve, and although the great work already done by the team of volunteers stands out, it is fantastic for the society to be able to provide extra funding to help support the additional developments.”