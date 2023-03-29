However, it says any fees – which are currently coming from the authority’s budgets – will be recouped from an insurance claim and not be funded by the taxpayer.

Roads were closed and nearby homes evacuated overnight while dozens of firefighters attempted to tackle the blaze.

Demolition work starts at Savanna Rags after the huge fire on Saturday, March 18.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support members of staff who lost their jobs as a result of the fire – see gofundme.com/f/those-staff-affected-by-the-fire-at-savannah

Control of the site has been handed to Mansfield Council, with a contractor was then appointed to undertake debris removal from more than 40 homes near the fire site.

The authority said costs of this additional work “are yet to be determined”, but it plans to lodge an insurance claim to ensure Mansfield taxpayers are not footing the bill.

A council spokesman said: “An immediate emergency response clear-up, site demolition work, and debris removal for prioritised residential properties was required.

“Nottinghamshire Council initially appointed the contractor to undertake these works. For continuity, Mansfield Council appointed the same contractor to complete further work to remove debris from more than 40 residential properties near to the fire site. This work commenced March 27.

“The costs of these additional works are yet to be determined.

“Initially, the funding for the wider clear-up operation has been allocated from council budgets. However, the council plans to submit a claim to the insurers of the industrial estate to recuperate these costs.

The fire burns at Savanna Rags.

“Any ongoing clean-up of the site and further demolition work is now the site owner’s responsibility.”

The authority has been working with its community safety and environmental health officers to support nearby residents with the clean-up works.

Several online social media posts have also been issued to residents affected by smoke damage or debris in their homes or gardens.