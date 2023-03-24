Fundraiser for Savanna Rags staff set up as demolition work gets underway after fire in Mansfield

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for those who have lost their jobs after the huge fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield.

The fire broke out at the factory on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, at around 3.45pm on Saturday, March 18, and, at its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

Demolition work has now begun at the site and a joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police is now underway.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “A fire engine remains on scene as demolition work takes place to reduce the dust using mist.

“If you are in an area where there is dust as demolition continues, please keep indoors and close windows and doors.

“Specialist contractors are working in the area to clean-up the fire debris that may have landed onto people's homes or in gardens.

"Please do not touch the fire debris and leave it for the contractors to clear.”

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police were unable to start any investigation into the cause of the fire until it was safe to do so, but have now begun work and anyone with any information that may be of help is asked to contact the police on 101.

The fundraiser was set up by Toni Louise Newcombe who said: “I run The Rope Project and over the years we have supported families who have lost everything in fires, needed support fleeing domestic abuse, and many who are now living in poverty.

“This is a free service with no cost to those referred to us and our major income was recycling clothes that we couldn't use for people.

“At Savanna Rags the staff have always been amazing and now they face uncertain times as many have families and this job put food on table for their families.

“We want to help by raising as much money for these families who have lost their living and with the cost of living crisis this couldn't come at a worse time."

If you would like to make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/f/those-staff-affected-by-the-fire-at-savannah.

1 . Demolition work starts at Savanna Rags Demolition work starts at Savanna Rags after huge fire on Saturday, March 18 Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

