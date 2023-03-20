Robert O’Leary, of nearby Anvil Court, said: “We were just about to go out as it was my son-in-law’s birthday. We were getting ready at about 3.30pm and went outside to grab a drink and when I opened the door I saw all the black smoke in the sky.

“It was unbelievable, it felt like a war zone.

“We went upstairs and looked out the window and there were explosions and it just got worse and worse.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze which destroyed the factory in Forest Road, Mansfield

“Then about an hour later the police came and told everyone to get out.

“They warned us that if the wind changed the smoke would come to the house, or the fire might change direction.

“We managed to grab a few bits and bobs, but we were dressed for a night out so quickly got changed.

“We went to the mother-in-law’s. We managed to drive out, but it was a bit scary.

“And we had the dog as well and turned up at the mother in laws.

"We didn’t know what was going on and we were worried about the house.

"We were allowed back about 4pm or 5pm on Sunday.

“It was really stressful and I’m a self employed painter and decorator and I can’t get my van out.”

Sally Ann O’Leary, also of Anvil Court, said: “It was unbelievable how quick the police and fire service responded. Within 10 minutes they had closed the road completely and secured the area. They have been amazing.

“Everyone has been great and all the neighbours have pulled together to help each other.”

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: "There was a lack of information which was the biggest problem.

“I was in the house and grabbed a few things and managed to get the car off, but we can’t get it back on yet.

“However, we understand that there are things that need to be done and they can’t be done quickly.

