Investigation ongoing into cause of huge Mansfield factory fire
The joint Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service investigation into the fire that destroyed the Savanna Rags factory in the town remains ongoing.
The blaze happened on Saturday, March 18. At its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.
Police and NFRS were initially unable to start any investigation into the cause of the fire until the building was deemed safe to enter.
However, initial investigations work has now taken place.
In a statement, NFRS said: “The joint fire and police investigation into the fire on Forest Road, Mansfield is ongoing.
"On site examinations are complete, with the investigation pending further enquiries.”
While the cause is not believed to be suspicious, NFRS say anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to an officer or call 101, quoting incident number 523 of March 18, 2023.”
Meanwhile, work is under way to demolish the burnt-out factory building.