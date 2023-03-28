News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Investigation ongoing into cause of huge Mansfield factory fire

The joint Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service investigation into the fire that destroyed the Savanna Rags factory in the town remains ongoing.

By John Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read

The blaze happened on Saturday, March 18. At its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

Police and NFRS were initially unable to start any investigation into the cause of the fire until the building was deemed safe to enter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, initial investigations work has now taken place.

The huge blaze destroyed most of the Savanna Rags factory. Photo: Notts Fire
The huge blaze destroyed most of the Savanna Rags factory. Photo: Notts Fire
The huge blaze destroyed most of the Savanna Rags factory. Photo: Notts Fire
Most Popular
Read More
Dramatic drone footage shows extent of major fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield

In a statement, NFRS said: “The joint fire and police investigation into the fire on Forest Road, Mansfield is ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On site examinations are complete, with the investigation pending further enquiries.”

While the cause is not believed to be suspicious, NFRS say anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to an officer or call 101, quoting incident number 523 of March 18, 2023.”

Meanwhile, work is under way to demolish the burnt-out factory building.

MansfieldNottinghamshireDerbyshirePolice