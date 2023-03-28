The blaze happened on Saturday, March 18. At its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

Police and NFRS were initially unable to start any investigation into the cause of the fire until the building was deemed safe to enter.

However, initial investigations work has now taken place.

The huge blaze destroyed most of the Savanna Rags factory. Photo: Notts Fire

In a statement, NFRS said: “The joint fire and police investigation into the fire on Forest Road, Mansfield is ongoing.

"On site examinations are complete, with the investigation pending further enquiries.”

While the cause is not believed to be suspicious, NFRS say anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to an officer or call 101, quoting incident number 523 of March 18, 2023.”