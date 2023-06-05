Equestrian centre and flats plan thrown out as Mansfield town centre pub conversion gets green light

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, May 29, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

22 Kingsley Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached garage;

Newgate Lane Social Club, on the corner of Newgate Lane and Gladstone Street.

13 Newton Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

61 Ocean Drive, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Town House, 37 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield

204 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

30 Derwent Avenue, Mansfield: Two-bedroom bungalow with attached garage. Refused;

The Lodge, 21 Birding Street, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension, detached garage and render to front elevation. Conditional permission;

26 Woburn Road, Pleasley: Single-storey front and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Pinxton Sewage Treatment Works, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton.

11 Peel Road, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, replacement garage and carport extension, front porch extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

78 Abbotts Croft, Mansfield: Partial change of use of attached domestic garage to pet grooming salon. Conditional permission;

124 Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of dwelling into two flats. Conditional permission;

29 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Part demolition of extension and replace with larger single-storey extension and first-floor extension. Conditional permission;

4 Bridge Street, Mansfield: Shutter/grill to shop front: Refused;

137 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Replacement garage to create garden room. Conditional permission;

16 Beaumont Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

Rock Side Villa, 13 Shaw Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and double detached garage with playroom above. Conditional permission;

1A Church Street, Mansfield: Remove existing shop box sign, reinstate existing fascia sign with external LED trough lighting, retain existing external security with alterations to replace solid shutters with perforated shutters: Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Unit 10, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Two building-mounted fascia signage;

123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Extension to front, double garage and new access steps, two roof lights on east elevation and alterations to existing driveway;

13 Urban Road, Kirkby: Change of use of first floor from offices to house in multiple occupation to include installation of an external staircase;

St Andrew’s Church, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Replace existing gas-fired hot water heating system with zero carbon electric heating system;

111 Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Removal of existing conservatory, construction of single-storey rear extension;

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Side extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Moseley Farm Livery Stables, Moseley Road, Annesley: Use as DIY livery and equestrian centre. Refused;

83 Forest Road, Sutton: Demolition of old dwelling house with associated garages/outbuildings and the construction of block of 12 flats with accompanying landscaped gardens and courtyard parking. Refused;

80 Moseley Road, Annesley: Change of use of annexe to independent dwelling. Refused;

Broadacres, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

79 Station Road, Selston: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

93 Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Ground-floor side extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

62 Devonshire Drive, Langwith: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

18 Newbarn Close, Shirebrook: Convert existing garage into habitable space;

12 Edale Drive, South Normanton: Garage conversion, porch and rear extension;

Unit 3 Grange Close, South Normanton: Extension to an existing warehouse industrial unit.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

127-129 High Street, Tibshelf: Change of use of empty Co-op building to nine single-bedroom apartments: Refused;

62 High Street, Tibshelf: Demolition of temporary wooden lean-to structure and part of boundary wall section, development of single-storey extension with new boundary treatment to High Street. Conditional permission;

20 Main Street, Shirebrook: Shop front repairs: Approved;

Pinxton Sewage Treatment Works, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: Installation of two motor control centre kiosks

2 Wincobank Way, South Normanton: Sign with 3D illuminated graphics, advertising the Sitting Pretty by Pride company. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of 9B Lees Lane, South Normanton: Two-storey apartment block, comprising five two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments. Conditional permission;

49 Main Street, Newton: Change of use from car repair garage and dwelling into five residential flats. Conditional permission;

Garage site to rear of 33 and 35 Hazel Grove, South Normanton: Three-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

259 Main Road, Ravenshead: Brick and tiled lean-to extension to replace conservatory on same footprint.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

34 Forest Lane, Papplewick: Existing personnel door to garage replaced with new door and side light and part conversion of garage. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Norwood Hill Farm, New Lane, Blidworth: Demolition of single-storey side extension and new two-storey side extension;

Meadow Cottages, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: Foul and surface water drainage schemes.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Works to trees: Approved;

Peartree Cottage, Eakring Road, Wellow: Work to weeping ash tree: No objection;

Old Manor Farm Barn, Main Street, Farnsfield: Work to beech tree: Approved;

The Heathers, Green Lane, Walesby: Works to trees: Approved;

Bilsthorpe Bogs Farm, Old Rufford Road, Bilsthorpe: Siting of a caravan: Approved;