Green light for plans to turn old Mansfield town centre bar and nightclub into nine flats
The application proposed to refurbish and alter the Town House on Stockwell Gate – previously home to Vibe bar and nightclub – and build a side extension and internal alterations to provide nine apartments.
The plans were for four one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor, together with two separate office spaces.
On the first floor, there will two further one-bedroom apartments and three larger two-bedroom apartments.
There is currently no parking at the site, or off-street parking, and there were no proposals in the approved plans to change this, although a bike store for residents is to be created as part of the project.
The council approved the plans but added that although the Preliminary Roost Assessment considered the property to have negligible effect on roosting bats, if some were to be found, work would stop immediately and an ecologist consulted for further advice.