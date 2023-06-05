The application proposed to refurbish and alter the Town House on Stockwell Gate – previously home to Vibe bar and nightclub – and build a side extension and internal alterations to provide nine apartments.

The plans were for four one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor, together with two separate office spaces.

On the first floor, there will two further one-bedroom apartments and three larger two-bedroom apartments.

Plans have been approved to turn the old Town House venue into flats and offices. Photo: Google

There is currently no parking at the site, or off-street parking, and there were no proposals in the approved plans to change this, although a bike store for residents is to be created as part of the project.