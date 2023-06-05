The plans, put forward by 4M4G Homes, are to turn the old Newgate Lane Social Club, on the corner of Newgate Lane and Gladstone Street, into one six-bedroom and one seven-bedroom HMOs.

Papers say the applicants want to change the use of the social club, retail unit and ground-floor apartment currently on the site to create the the new HMOs.

The site also includes lock-up garages and parking, accessed from Gladstone Street.

Plans have been submitted to turn the old Newgate Lane Social Club into two HMOs. Photo: Google

The proposals include the demolition of a single-storey rear extension currently in place on the site and the construction of new single-storey rear extension, as well as other alterations.

The proposals will also make use of existing car parking at the site by reconfiguring the layout to create six parking spaces, as well as providing cycle parking.

The building was previously up for sale and already had outline planning permission for the existing club and shop to be converted into flats.

In a planning statement accompanying their application to Mansfield Council, 4M4G say the site has been empty for some time now since the social club closed down with the retail unit and flat also empty and unused at present.

The statement said: “The proposed development constitutes a positive re-use of a vacant and underutilised building which would help meet the housing needs of the local area and wider district.

"The delivery of HMOs in this location will help diversify the housing stock and improve choice.”