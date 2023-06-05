Thousands dance the night away as Mansfield's Party on the Market returns

Thousands of visitors from across the district gathered in the town for the much-anticipated ‘Party in the Market’ extravaganza yesterday, June 4.

The day, funded jointly by Mansfield Council and Mansfield Business Improvement District, began at noon on West Gate, where visitors could sample street food, followed by live performances in the dedicated busker area.

A Million Dreams performing as The Greatest Showman kicked off the main stage show at 2pm, belting classic hits from the popular musical followed by the Harry Styles Experience.

Singer Gareth Gates interacting with the crowd on stage in Mansfield Market Place.

Dan Budd as Robbie Williams joined the stage,followed by crowd karaoke with Jono and Miss Margo.

Between each act, there was a battle of the decades, a dance-off and free giveaways.

ABBA Fever took the crowd back to the 1970s with their classic hits Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen before headliner Gareth Gates took to the stage to perform his number-one singles Spirit in the Sky and Anyone of Us.

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor, said: “I want to start by saying thank you to our sponsors, supporters and event partners. Without you, we wouldn’t have been able to put on such a fantastic day of entertainment and fun for the residents of Mansfield, so my heartfelt thanks go out to them.

ABBA tribute band performing at Party in the Market.

“To our residents, thank you for joining us in the town centre, bringing your best singing voices and throwing yourself into a fun-filled day. It was great to bring this event back into the heart of Mansfield and to see so many of you joining us on the day.

“Events such as this show that when Mansfield district comes together, we can achieve great things and make a day for all to remember.”

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive, said: “Seeing thousands of people singing, laughing and enjoying our town was absolutely priceless.

A Million Dreams performed songs from The Greatest Showman.

“The return of Party on the Market has helped solidify that Mansfield is the place to visit for fantastic free live-music events.”

More than 5,000 people flocked to the centre of town.