The application, by Inderjit Singh, proposes to refurbish and alter the Town House on Stockwell Gate – previously home to Vibe bar and nightclub – and build a side extension and internal alterations to provide nine apartments.

Architect Marsh:Grochowski, which has provided drawings of the proposed appearance of the new-look building, said: “The re-use of the existing building is the first sustainability measure, under the ethos that the most sustainable building is the one that already exists.

“The building is currently not in use and the proposal will bring the building back into use as housing.”

Plans have been submitted to turn the old Town House pub in Mansfield into flats. Photo: Google

The plans are for four one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor, together with two separate office spaces.

On the first floor, there will two further one-bedroom apartments and three larger two-bedroom apartments.

There is currently no parking at the site, or off-street parking, and there is no proposal to change this.

A bike store for residents of the building will, however, be created.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: “The principle of the uses which include retail/office floorspace at the ground floor and residential uses at the ground floor and upper floors is capable of being in accordance with the Mansfield Local Plan.

“The proposed uses would make good use of a site within an accessible location.

To view the plans, see planning.mansfield.gov.uk/online-applications and search reference 2022/0607/FUL.

