Disgraced councillor Tom Hollis retains seat on Ashfield Council months after court conviction

Coun Tom Hollis was sacked as deputy leader of the authority after being convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving following two separate trials in September last year.

However, the Ashfield Independent kept his role as cabinet member of housing and continued to represent Sutton West on Nottinghamshire Council – and has now kept his seat on Ashfield Council after being re-elected as member for Huthwaite and Brierley for another four years.

Coun Hollis appeared at the authority’s overnight count as results were confirmed at Kirkby Leisure Centre.

Coun Tom Hollis, centre, is embraced after securing his seat.

He successfully staved off a challenge from Labour and the Conservatives to win the most votes of all six candidates standing in the ward.

Coun Paul Grafton held onto the second seat in the ward for the Ashfield Independents, which was previously won by Andrew Harding in 2019.

Coun Hollis said: “I feel very honoured and privileged to represent my home village and part of the town on the council.

“I’m a normal person like everyone else and, frankly, I think more normal people should enter politics.

“Unfortunately, when you’re in my job, you can’t lick your wounds in private and you have it plastered all over the newspapers.

“It’s been a tough time for my family, particularly my partner, I’ve lost both my grandparents and it has been a really tough time.

“Ultimately, residents have decided to put their faith back in me.

“I apologise for the way I’ve behaved, there’s no getting around the fact I could have been better, but I am a normal person and I feel very privileged people have put their faith back in me to represent them on the council.

“I can only promise to do my best, as I’ve always done.”

His victory was the 18th seat secured by the group on the night, allowing the Ashfield Independents to return a majority in the council chamber.

Labour won one seat, taking Carsic off the Ashfield Independents, while the ruling group also lost Underwood to the Conservatives.

