Voters returned to polling stations yesterday, May 4 to elect 35 councillors for the next four years, with 106 candidates nominated to contest the 23 wards.

In the 2019 election, the Ashfield Independents won 30 out of the 35 seats and control of the council.

The 2019 poll then saw the Conservatives win three seats – all in Hucknall West – while Labour returned just two Hucknall South councillors, down from 22 in total in 2015. Turnout in the 2019 election was 38 per cent.

Votes in Ashfield were counted overnight at Kirkby Leisure Centre.

Abbey Hill Ward (one seat) – previously held by Andy Meakin, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Andy Meakin, of Farm View Road, Kirkby – AI. 473 votes;

Sean White, of Pinewood Close, Kirkby – Lab. 149;

Pat Rogerson, address in Ashfield area – Con. 73.

Turnout: 31 per cent.

Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse (two) – previously held by Jamie Bell and Rachel Madden, both AI.

Ashfield Independents hold

ELECTED – Rachel Madden, of Derby Road, Kirkby – AI. 1,117 votes;

ELECTED – Jamie Bell, of Erewash Street, Kirkby – AI. 1,027 votes

Simon Bishop, of Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – Lab. 615;

Donna Gilbert, of Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby – Lab. 588;

Richard Portas, address in Ashfield area – Con. 278;

Dale Saddington, address in Ashfield area – Con. 249;

Anthony Hunt, address in Ashfield area – TUSC. 28.

Turnout: 36 per cent.

Ashfields (one) – previously held by David Walters, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold

ELECTED – David Walters of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite – AI. 421 votes;

Margaret Wilson, address in Ashfield area – Lab. 257;

Sam Ansell, address in Ashfield area – Con. 243.

Turnout: 31 per cent.

Carsic (one) – ​previously held by John Smallridge, AI.

Labour gain from Ashfield Independents.

ELECTED – Cathy Mason, of Northwood Avenue, Sutton – Lab. 332;

Joel Meakin, of Alfreton Road, Sutton – AI. 236;

Tony Johnson, of Davies Avenue, Sutton – Con. 137;

Derrick Etches, address in Ashfield area. 27.

Turnout: 28 per cent.

Greenwood & Summit (two) – ​previously held by John Baird and Warren Nuttall, both AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Christopher Huskinson, of Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – AI. 746 votes;

ELECTED – Warren Nuttall, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby – AI. 744;

​Enid Bakewell, of Manor House Court, Kirkby – Lab. 356;

Linford Gibbons, of Lindrick Road, Kirkby – Lab. 336;Lee Scothern, address in Ashfield area – Con. 136;

Simon Wright, address in Ashfield area – Con. 116.

Turnout: 25 per cent.

Hucknall Central (two) – previously held by Trevor Locke and Nick Parvin, both AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Nick Parvin, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – AIH. 860 votes;

ELECTED – Lee Waters, of Morven Avenue, Hucknall – AIH. 826;

Ria Cash, of Duke Street, Hucknall – Lab. 627;

John Wilkinson, address in Ashfield area – Lab. 529;

Jamie McPherson, of St Marys Way, Hucknall – Con. 234;

James Harvey, address in Ashfield area – LD. 82.

Turnout: 31 per cent.

Hucknall North (three) – previously held by Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmot, all AI.

Ashfield Independents hold

ELECTED – John Wilmott, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall – AIH. 1,371 votes;

ELECTED – Anna Ellis, address in Ashfield area – AIH. 1,277;

ELECTED – Gordon Mann, of Belvoir Street, Hucknall – AIH. 1,218;

Patrick Ayres, of Vine Terrace, Hucknall – Lab. 892;

David Warwick, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – Lab. 815;

Martin Hows, of Roman Crescent, Hucknall – LD. 388;

Lewis Wright, of South Street, Hucknall – Con. 368;

Steve Wright, of Eric Avenue, Hucknall – Con. 365;

Kevin Stevenson, address in Ashfield area – LD. 145.

Turnout: 34 per cent.

Hucknall South (two) – previously held by Lauren Mitchell and Keir Morrison, both Lab.

Ashfield Independents gain two seats from Labour

ELECTED – Trevor Locke, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall – AIH. 845 votes;

ELECTED – Oliver Hay, address in Ashfield area – AIH. 707;

Stuart Bell, of Long Hill Rise, Hucknall – Lab. 634;

Dave Randall, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – Con. 311.

Turnout: 29 per cent.

Hucknall West (three) – previously held by Chris Baron, Kevin Rostance and Phill Rostance, all Con.

Ashfield Independents gain two from Conservatives and Conservatives hold one

ELECTED – David Shaw, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – AIH. 1,070 votes;

ELECTED – Ian Briggs, of Willow Avenue, Hucknall – AIH. 987;

ELECTED – Phil Rostance, of Nixon Rise, Hucknall – Con. 896;

Kevin Rostance, of Rockwood Crescent, Hucknall – Con. 881;

Paul Craddock, address in Ashfield area – AIH. 878;

Richard Speight, of Coppice Close, Hucknall – Lab. 724;

Jan Lees, address in Ashfield area – Con. 699;

Andrew Meikle, address in Ashfield area – BP. 153.

Turnout: 31 per cent.

Huthwaite & Brierley (two) – previously held by Andrew Harding and Tom Hollis, both AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Tom Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive, off Common Road, Huthwaite – AI. 854 votes;

ELECTED – Paul Grafton, of Evans Avenue, Sutton – AI. 848;

Stefan Lamb, of Douglas Road, Sutton – Lab. 726;

Jayne Lilliman, of Thoresby Crescent, Stanton Hill – Lab. 619;

John Howlett, address in Ashfield area – Con. 359;

Graham Lynk, of Primula Grove, Kirkby – Con. 351.

Turnout: 36 per cent.

Jacksdale & Westwood (one) – prevously held by Christian Chapman, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Julie Gregory, of Laverick Road, Jacksdale – AI. 529 votes

Christopher Varnam, of Lindley Avenue, Sutton – Lab. 136;

Chris Baron, address in South Kesteven area – Con. 103.

Turnout: 30 per cent.

Kingsway (one) – previously held by Dale Grounds, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Dale Grounds, of Hornbeam Way, Kirkby – AI. 423 votes;

Clare West, of Linnet Close, Kirkby – Lab. 211;

​Darren Clay, address in Ashfield area – Con. 107.

Turnout: 32 per cent.

Kirkby Cross & Portland (one) – previously held by Daniel Williamson, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Sarah Lewsey, of Willow Avenue, Kirkby – AI. 500 votes;

Cheryl Butler, of Crees Yard, Kirkby – Lab. 345.

Sam Howlett, of Wheatley Avenue, Kirkby – Con. 228.

Turnout: 35 per cent.

Larwood (one) – previously held by Jason Zadrozny, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED: Jason Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby – AI. 587 votes;

Adam Bright, address in Ashfield area – Lab. 206.

Jack Middleton, of Kirkby Road, Sutton – Con. 161.

Turnout: 33 per cent.

Leamington (one) – previously held by Sarah Madigan, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Sarah Madigan, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton – AI. 351 votes;

Kerry Thornton, of Poplars Way, Harlow Wood - Lab. 277.

Stuart Peach, address in Ashfield area – Con. 89.

​Ruth Stevens, address in Ashfield area – TUSC. 15.

Turnout: 27 per cent.

Selston (two) – previously held by Andy Gascoyne and Arnie Hankin, both AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.

ELECTED – Andy Gascoyne, of Church Lane, Selston – AI. 863 votes;

ELECTED – Arnie Hankin, of Church Lane, Underwood – AI. 832;

Colleen Flint, address in Ashfield area – Lab. ​387;

Rob Brooks, of Regent Street, Sutton – Lab. 362;

Mark Bradshaw, address in Ashfield area – Con. 343;

Cam Felton, address in Ashfield area – Con. 319.

Turnout: 33 per cent.

Skegby (two) – previously held by Will Bostock, AI, and Melanie Darrington, Ind.

Ashfield Independents hold one and gain one from Independent.

ELECTED – Jodine Cronshaw, of Mansfield Road, Skegby – AI. 715 votes;

ELECTED – Will Bostock, of Healdswood Street, Skegby – AI. 712;

George Watson, of Institute Street, Stanton Hill – Lab. 519;

Michael Barber, address in Ashfield area – Lab. 474;

Keith Broughton, of High Tor, Sutton – Con. 385;

Roman Gasecki, of Ashcourt Gardens, Sutton – Con. 301.

Turnout: 33 per cent.

Stanton Hill & Teversal (one) – previously held by Helen-Ann Smith, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold.ELECTED: Helen-Ann Smith, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill – AI. 426 votes;

Lee Haywood, of Welbeck Square, Stanton Hill – Lab. 381;

Bill Rogerson, address in Ashfield area – Con. 120.

Turnout: 36 per cent.

Sutton Central & New Cross (two) – previously held by Samantha Deakin, AI, and David Hennigan, Ind.

Ashfield Independents hold one and gain one from Independent.

ELECTED – Samantha Deakin, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton – AI. 677 votes;

ELECTED – Vicki Heslop, of Leamington Drive, Sutton – AI. 551;

Max Everett, of Oak Tree Road, Sutton – Lab. 381;

Shinto Mathew, address in Nottingham city – Con. 380;

Karen Shaw, address in Ashfield area – Con. 325;

Margaret Renshaw, of Stanton Court, High Street, Stanton Hill - Lab. 316;

Lea Sharpe, address in Ashfield area – TUSC. 39.

Turnout: 26 per cent.

Sutton Junction & Harlow Wood (one) – previously held by Matthew Relf, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold

ELECTED – Matthew Relf, of Searby Road, Sutton – AI. 525 votes;

Mitch Mitchell, of Chestnut Close, Harlow Wood – Con. 260;

Marcus Everett, of Oak Tree Road, Sutton – Lab. 166.

Turnout: 35 per cent.

Sutton St Mary’s (one) – previously held by Kier Barsby, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold

ELECTED – Kier Barsby, of Warnadene Road, Sutton – AI. 355 votes;

Christopher Barton-Hanson, of Redcliffe Street, Sutton – Con. 298;

Rebekkah Sisson, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton – Lab. 272.

Turnout: 34 per cent.

The Dales (one) – previously held by Caroline Wilkinson, AI.

Ashfield Independents hold

ELECTED – John Smallridge, of Queen Street, Sutton – AI. 351 votes;

Jackie Barber, address in Ashfield area – Lab. 239;

Angela Bentley, address in Mansfield area – Con. 182.

Turnout: 33 per cent.

Underwood (one) – previously held by David Martin, AI.

Conservatives gain from Ashfield Independents.

ELECTED – Dawn Justice, of De Morgan Close, Underwood – Con. 547 votes;

David Martin, of Lawrence Park, Underwood – AI. 510.

Sebastian Wilson, address in Ashfield area – Lab. 128.

Turnout: 46 per cent.

​Key:

AI – Ashfield Independents working all-year round;

AIH – Ashfield Independents Putting Hucknall First;

BP – Breakthrough Party;

Con – Conservatives;

Ind – Independent;

Lab – Labour;

TUSC – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.

