Disgraced Ashfield councillor axed as deputy leader

Coun Tom Hollis was convicted of harassment without violence on Thursday, after a two-day trial, and careless driving on Friday, after a second shorter trial.

Hollis, aged 29, has said he will not resign from his roles as Ashfield Independents’ Ashfield Council member for Huthwaite & Brierley and Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton West.

However, he has not been dismissed as deputy leader of the district authority.

Coun Tom Hollis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jazon Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Following the verdict last week on Coun Hollis and his announcement of his decision not to fully appeal, I have taken the decision to remove him from his position of senior responsibility within Ashfield Council, dismissing him as deputy leader.

“I have never had in any doubt his commitment to the people of Ashfield, particularly his passion for Carsic, Huthwaite and Sutton.

“He has an incredible work rate and his track record of delivering positive outcomes for the residents from his area and the wider Ashfield community.

“He has been personally responsible for the building of the first new Council Homes since 1974, with now more than 100 new homes on track.

“It was his personal negotiation which secured £3 million in outside funding towards our new leisure facilities, he has done significant work that will last as a legacy for generations.

“The reality is, however, that his position as deputy leader of the council is no longer tenable and a distraction from the incredibly positive work Ashfield is doing, and for which it is being recognised nationally.

“I was always clear everyone should have the opportunity to clear their name. I understand fully his decision to now draw a line under the matter and move on, but following his decision not to fully appeal, I am taking this step.”