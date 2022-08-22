Thousands have already flocked through the doors of Kirkby's new leisure centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state-of-the-art facility, which is run by Everyone Active on behalf of Ashfield District Council, had its official ribbon-cutting on Saturday, August 6.

Customer enthusiasm was high from the off and continued throughout the £15.5 million site’s first week in business, with more than 3,800 people coming to admire and experience the new centre.

In excess of 2,100 people used the pool and more than 1,200 people worked up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness suite, while around 400 children headed for the soft play and climbing wall.

Nearly 4,000 people visited Kirkby Leisure Centre during its first week open.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to see so many people already enjoying Kirkby Leisure Centre and experiencing the wide range of activities on offer.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received from customers and it’s been a great start to life for the centre.

“We are really positive that we can grow our membership numbers over the coming months and that people from across the community will use this fantastic facility.

“No matter what your age, ability or interests, there is an activity for you here.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The council promised to build this state-of-the-art centre in 2019 and we have delivered.

"Kirkby Leisure Centre is an incredible facility that will be a huge asset to the community, not only to improve health but wellbeing too with the dedicated Mary Rose room, which will be available to many different community groups.

“The leisure centre is the culmination of over two years of planning and building and we are thrilled that so many residents are already using it.”

An open day with free activities and special guests is due to take place at Kirkby Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 17, as part of a community weekend of celebration.