News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Election latest - results and reaction across Mansfield and Ashfield

Ashfield Independents retain control of Ashfield Council.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 5th May 2023, 07:49 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:13 BST
  • Labour blames “apathy” for poor performance in Ashfield;
  • Mansfield results being counted today;
  • Mansfield mayoral result expected around lunchtime.

This story will be updated through the day...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Votes in Ashfield were counted overnight at Kirkby Leisure Centre.Votes in Ashfield were counted overnight at Kirkby Leisure Centre.
Votes in Ashfield were counted overnight at Kirkby Leisure Centre.

Election latest

Show new updates
07:44 BSTUpdated 08:06 BST

Mansfield and Ashfield Live election blog

The Ashfield Independents have retained control of Ashfield Council with landslide victory

Ashfield Independents sweep to landslide win in Ashfield Council elections

The Ashfield Independents have secured another landslide victory to retain control of Ashfield Council after securing another huge majority in the local elections.

07:58 BSTUpdated 08:03 BST

Ashfield Independents hold Greenwood & Summit. The previous councillors were John Baird and Warren Nuttall

08:06 BST

Disgraced Coun Tom Hollis - who was convicted of harassment last year - has held his seat

08:08 BSTUpdated 08:08 BST

The Ashfield Independents have enjoyed a strong showing in Hucknall.

Ashfield Independents dominant in Hucknall as they win nine out of 10 seats

The Ashfield Independents have dominated the vote in Hucknall at this year’s Ashfield Council elections.

08:09 BST

Arnie Hankin and Andy Gascoyne have retained their seats in Selston.

08:10 BST

It’s a gain for Ashfield Independents in Skegby, picking up both seats after Independent Melanie Darrington stood down.

08:11 BST

Jamie Bell and Rachel Madden have retained their seats in Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse.

08:12 BSTUpdated 08:15 BST

Labour have strengthened their grip on Bassetlaw Council

Labour Party maintains grip on Bassetlaw Council with increased majority

Bassetlaw Council will remain under Labour control for another four years.

08:13 BST

It’s a gain for Ashfield Independents in Sutton Central and New Cross after Independent David Hennigan stood down.

Sutton councillor Dave Hennigan explains why he's not standing at next election

An Independent Sutton councillor has announced he will not be standing for re-election at this year’s Ashfield Council elections.

08:18 BST

Sutton Central is a ward where voters said tackling anti-social behaviour was key.

Voters in key Ashfield ward issue anti-social behaviour message to council election candidates

Voters in a key Ashfield ward where two council seats are up for grabs say tackling anti-social behaviour and tidying up Sutton are on their minds as they prepare to go to the polls on May 4.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Mansfield