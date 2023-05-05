Election latest - results and reaction across Mansfield and Ashfield
Ashfield Independents retain control of Ashfield Council.
- Labour blames “apathy” for poor performance in Ashfield;
- Mansfield results being counted today;
- Mansfield mayoral result expected around lunchtime.
This story will be updated through the day...
Election latest
Mansfield and Ashfield Live election blog
The Ashfield Independents have secured another landslide victory to retain control of Ashfield Council after securing another huge majority in the local elections.
Ashfield Independents hold Greenwood & Summit. The previous councillors were John Baird and Warren Nuttall
Disgraced Coun Tom Hollis - who was convicted of harassment last year - has held his seat
The Ashfield Independents have enjoyed a strong showing in Hucknall.
The Ashfield Independents have dominated the vote in Hucknall at this year’s Ashfield Council elections.
Arnie Hankin and Andy Gascoyne have retained their seats in Selston.
It’s a gain for Ashfield Independents in Skegby, picking up both seats after Independent Melanie Darrington stood down.
Jamie Bell and Rachel Madden have retained their seats in Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse.
Bassetlaw Council will remain under Labour control for another four years.
It’s a gain for Ashfield Independents in Sutton Central and New Cross after Independent David Hennigan stood down.
An Independent Sutton councillor has announced he will not be standing for re-election at this year’s Ashfield Council elections.
Sutton Central is a ward where voters said tackling anti-social behaviour was key.
Voters in a key Ashfield ward where two council seats are up for grabs say tackling anti-social behaviour and tidying up Sutton are on their minds as they prepare to go to the polls on May 4.