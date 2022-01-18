Ashfield MP tells council leader to wait for results of investigation into Downing Street parties

However, Mr Anderson has urged people to wait for the result of a Cabinet Office investigation into the allegations, led by Sue Gray.

In an open letter to Coun Zadrozny, Mr Anderson said: “As your MP, I take these matters very seriously.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, left, and Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.

“No-one should be above the law in this great country of ours and those who make the laws should not break the laws.

“It is quite clear rules have been broken and anyone involved should be severely reprimanded.

“No ifs or buts. Anyone inside number 10 who has abused their position must face the consequences.

Evidence

“I consider myself to be a fair man which is why I have spent the past few days speaking to constituents, businesses, and other MPs to discuss how we move forward and while I am not happy with the current situation, I think it only fair to wait just a few more days to see what is in Mrs Gray’s report.

“I am a firm believer in allowing all the evidence to made public before a full and fair decision can be made.”

“I do not have the experience you possess of the legal system, but do acknowledge everything must be investigated thoroughly to ensure a fair outcome.

“Therefore, I am sure you will agree with me that we should wait for the full report to be published.

“You will be pleased to know I have told my Whip that I expect this enquiry to be wound up by the end of this week at which point I will make my position clear.”

Mr Spencer, the Government’s Chief Whip, has previously Tweeted he is ‘100 per cent’ behind Mr Johnson, who, he said, ‘continually delivers for the country’.