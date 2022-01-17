Sherwood MP tweets he's 100 per cent behind Boris Johnson

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has tweeted his support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of his admission he attended a drinks party in Downing Street during lockdown in May 2020.

By John Smith
Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:53 pm

At Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, Mr Johnson apologised for what had happened and said he understood why millions of people in the country who were locked down at the time would be so angry about it.

Several opposition MPs and a number of Tory backbenchers have called for Mr Johnson to resign.

However, several senior cabinet colleagues have rallied around Mr Johnson and now Mr Spencer, the Government’s chief whip, has added his voice of support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has tweeted his support for the Prime Minister. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

He tweeted: “PM continually delivers for the country.

“Got Brexit done, world-beating vaccine roll-out, 400,000 more jobs than pre-Covid, keeping schools open & children learning, building back better for all.

"All thanks to the leadership of @BorisJohnson – 100 per cent behind him.”

Read More

Read More
Top Notts police officer reveals plans to tackle criminals in 2022

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Boris JohnsonSherwoodMark SpencerDowning StreetPrime Minister