At Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, Mr Johnson apologised for what had happened and said he understood why millions of people in the country who were locked down at the time would be so angry about it.

Several opposition MPs and a number of Tory backbenchers have called for Mr Johnson to resign.

However, several senior cabinet colleagues have rallied around Mr Johnson and now Mr Spencer, the Government’s chief whip, has added his voice of support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has tweeted his support for the Prime Minister. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

He tweeted: “PM continually delivers for the country.

“Got Brexit done, world-beating vaccine roll-out, 400,000 more jobs than pre-Covid, keeping schools open & children learning, building back better for all.

"All thanks to the leadership of @BorisJohnson – 100 per cent behind him.”