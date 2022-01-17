A team from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Nottinghamshire Police visited the Splendid Hand Carwash on New England Way, Pleasley, on Monday, January 17, at about 11am.

Officers questioned three men, but after detail checks were done, Immigration Enforcement took no further action.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Police officers questioned three males. No further action was taken by Immigration Enforcement following checks on the details provided by the police.”

Splendid Hand Car Wash, Pleasley

She added: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.

“Our Nationality and Borders Bill, which passed its latest stage in the House of Lords last week, will fix the broken system; making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.”