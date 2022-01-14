Ashfield council leader pleads with MPs to publicly back calls for Boris to resign

Council leader Jason Zadrozny has labelled the Prime Minister a “public health liability”.

As the district marks 30,000 positive Covid cases, councillor Jason Zadrozny has suggested to MPs that Boris has “lost all moral authority to lead the country”.

This comes after Boris Johnson’s admission that he’d attended a party in his garden at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 while the rest of the country was in lockdown.

Councillor Zadrozny said: “In the week that Ashfield saw its 30,000 positive Covid case – we see a Prime Minister dragged to Parliament to admit he’d broken Covid rules.

“People in Ashfield tell me they are livid – they are asking me why should continue to follow Government rules on tackling Covid. That puts lives in danger and the Prime Minister is increasingly becoming a public health liability.

“It’s time for Boris to go. 456 residents in the Ashfield District have sadly died of Covid – everybody knows somebody who was impacted by Covid and cases of depression and anxiety have rocketed – yet we have a Prime Minister who has clearly broken the rules that we all lived under.”

The councillor has written a formal letter to MPs Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley and Mark Spencer asking them to publicly back his calls for the PM to resign from his post.

In the letter, he wrote: “As you know, just weeks before the party at Downing Street that the Prime Minister attended – former Chairman of Ashfield District Council and my good friend Anthony Brewer sadly died of coronavirus.

“He died alone and frightened as his family couldn’t be with him due to rules as set out in the Coronavirus Act 2020. Due to the same rules – some of his grandchildren couldn’t even attend his funeral.

“Over the past 48 hours, dozens of Ashfield residents have been in touch with me telling similar stories. Businesses have gone bust, our pubs, cafes and restaurants were forced to shut their doors for months on end. Over 1,000 residents and retailers received fixed penalties for breaking the same rules that the Government has broken.”

Councillor Zadrozny has asked the MPs to the join the calls for the Prime Minister to resign and send and publicise a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, confirming this.