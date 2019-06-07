Residents out and about to clean up Mansfield

Residents of a Mansfield care home got out and about for the seventh international clean-up Mansfield day.
The residents of Sanctuary Supported Living’s Corner House care home, on St Margaret Street, took to nearby streets today, Friday, June 7, to pick up litter.
READ MORE:
It’s time for clean-up Mansfield day
Pupils from Mansfield school take part in clean-up day
Three teams of residents, who have a range of learning disabilities, went out with a support worker on the roads and paths close to their home, near Titchfield Park, as part of the annual event.
Jo Hardwick, care home manager, said: “We’ve been doing it since it started seven years ago.
“The people of Mansfield have been really kind and really supporting from a charity point of view and when we’re out.
“It’s about simply giving something back.
“It makes our residents feel part of the community and be accepted as part of the community and about meeting new people,”
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mansfield Woodhouse road to shut for eight days
Bus travel for Notts youngsters set to rise 17 per cent
Mansfield flooding scheme among £15m projects across Notts