Mansfield Woodhouse road set to close for eight days

A road though Mansfield Woodhouse is set to be closed for eight days.

From Monday, June 10 until June 19, Yorke Street in Mansfield Woodhouse will be closed, not including Saturday and Sunday.

The closure will be between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Stagecoach have advised that service 1 will divert via Mansfield Road, Church Hill and Priory Road in both directions.

Sherwood Street and Yorke Street will not be served.

Via, who undertake highways work on behalf on Nottinghamshire County Council say the closure is down to the road being resurfaced.