It’s time for Clean Up Mansfield Day again

Residents and businesses are being invited to spruce up the town for the seventh International Clean Up Mansfield Day.

The event, on Friday, June 7, is part of Mansfield District Council’s four-week programme of activity, called Be Tidy Together, which aims to build community pride and make the town a place where people are pleased to live and work.

It is given an ‘international’ tag because the council is also calling on all places called Mansfield around the world to join in.

They are being urged to carry out an activity that improves the area, such as a litter pick, tree planting, window cleaning or extra efforts to recycle materials.

Mike Robinson, strategic director at the council, said: “Be Tidy Together is more than a spring clean-up.

“We want to increase awareness and understanding of environmental issues, and the work that goes on all year round to keep the Mansfield district clean and tidy.

“We get a lot of reports of litter, dog fouling and flytipping, so we know these issues are important to people.

“We work hard to deter offenders, clean up our streets and tackle those responsible.

“We hope lots of individuals, schools, businesses and community groups will join us to make long-term improvements to their local neighbourhoods.”

The council is kick-starting its campaign with free, extra collections of household waste and bulky items in the run-up to Clean Up Day.

For one week only, from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17, residents can put out up to three sturdy, tied-up bags of rubbish on their normal green-bin day.

These bags will be collected at a different time to the bins being emptied, and must not include any garden waste, electrical items, bulky waste or builders’ rubble.

Also, between Monday, May 20 and Friday, June 7, the council will lift its usual £20.50 charge for the collection of bulky waste.

Instead, these will be free, providing they are booked beforehand by calling 01623 463463.

A maximum of three items, such as tables or sofas, can be booked per household, but no hazardous waste can be included, and there will be a £5 charge for white goods, TVs, microwaves and computer monitors.

As a further incentive, the first 40 community groups, schools or businesses that sign up to Clean Up Day will receive a compost bin.

Residents are also being encouraged to upcycle, sell or donate furniture that is in a reusable condition, as part of schemes run by charities, the British Heart Foundation and The Furniture Project.