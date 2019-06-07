Video - Pupils from Mansfield school take part in International Clean up Day

Pupils from Mansfield's Wainwright Academy had a great time litter picking in Ladybrook park as part of International Clean Up Day.

The pupils were joining teams from Mansfields around the world to clean up the area they live in and learn about the environment and healthy living.

Pupils from Wainwright Academy taking part in International Clean Up day at Ladybrook Park, Mansfield.

Around 20 of them donned gloves and litter pickers and filled up sacks with empty pop bottles sweet wrappers and an assortment of rubbish dumped in the park.

Sharron Adey, who works for Clearways Counselling service explained the theme of the litter pick was children's mental health.

She said: "We are linking up with International Clean up day with Wainwright Academy pupils. It's all about loving where we live and promoting the power of giving for healthy mental health.

"The best thing for mental health is being out in daylight and getting vitamin D in safe green spaces.

It is lovely to see the kids out in different places . We have had workshops about why we are here and what we are doing it for. We are very clear about making the world a better place. the children say it makes them happy to do it because it will make the park cleaner to play on."

Julia Hallam, lead in personal development behaviour and welfare at Wainwright Academy added: "It is really important to get our academy involved and develop children's relationships with the community . We want our children to grow up and respect the community they are growing up with."

The pupils will go back to the academy and share their experiences about how they can experience a calm peaceful environment and look after it.

Wainwright Academy pupil Eliza Veta, 9, designed a poster for the morning's activities. She said: "We want to make the world a happier and better place."

