Mansfield flooding scheme among £15 million projects across Nottinghamshire

An anti flooding scheme in Mansfield was shortlisted for an industry merit award.

Nottinghamshire County Council flooding officers have highlighted continued work to reduce the risk of flooding to properties in Nottinghamshire as 18 schemes progress across the county at a total cost of £15 million.

Severn Trent Water have recently completed a flood alleviation scheme at Bellamy Road in Mansfield.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire County Council said: “During early feasibility they contacted us with a proposal to create flood storage by utilising and modifying an existing pedestrian underpass.

“Through working with other teams across NCC we were able to agree the decommissioning of the underpass and allow it to be used as part of the scheme.

“This project is another example of how a true partnership approach delivers mutually beneficial outcomes. “

The scheme has been successfully judged and made the shortlist for the Institution of Civil Engineers East Midlands Merit Awards for 2019.

The 18 schemes, run and funded in partnership with other agencies and communities, aim to help those at greatest risk and include engineered designs, natural flood management and measures to make homes more resilient to surface water flooding in the future. The schemes which are either in the stages of feasibility, development or delivery cover Southwell, Egmanton, Titchfield Park, Lowdham, Thurgarton, Gunthorpe, Calverton, Arnold, Cropwell, Newthorpe, Girton, Sutton on Trent, Daybrook, Normanton on Soar, Willoughby on the Wolds, Clarborough, Gotham, Newark and Mansfield.

Currently 78,700 properties are estimated as being at risk of flooding from surface water, groundwater and smaller watercourses across the county and over 480 localised reports of flooding have been investigated in the last eighteen months.

A project to help 199 communities across the county become more resilient to flooding and to understand their land drainage responsibilities has been shortlisted for the Flood and Coast Project Excellence Awards. The ‘Prepare not Repair’ project is down to the last 3 from 135 submissions and is based on excellent local partnerships that build on community action in flood risk management.

Councillor Phil Rostance, Vice Chairman of Communities and Place Committee said: “I have seen first hand how flooding devastates communities and I am pleased that today’s report demonstrates the continued position of the Council in relation to its flood risk responsibilities.

“As a lead local flood authority, Nottinghamshire is committed to taking an active role and continues to work closely with partners, including local communities, to mitigate the local flood risks across the county.”