Mansfield Woodhouse railway station car park – which boasts 116 spaces – is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, with a parking fee of £2 applying between 6am and 10am.

However, the fee, introduced in July 2022, has faced heavy opposition from residents and commuters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solicitor Ben Brown previously slammed the parking fees as “grossly unfair" after sharing photos of cars ticketed with a fine, with claims of poor signage alerting motorists to the charge.

Mr Brown shared a photo of a temporary parking sign on the entrance to the Mansfield Woodhouse car park.

In response, a Mansfield Council spokeswoman said “temporary additional signage” had been installed around the car park, to show it is a pay-and-display area.

She said: “We also expect eight permanent signs displaying this key messaging to be installed next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Brown called the new signage “too small” and “misleading”.

Ben Brown, a Mansfield solicitor, is hoping to be elected as a district councillor in the upcoming election.

The Conservative candidate for West Bank ward at next month’s council election, said: “The council has taken action by tie-wrapping a small piece of paper to a post near the entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you've received a ticket and were unaware, you might want to look into challenging it. I suspect they will be on shaky ground.”

In a comment on the post, Jonathan Massey said: “I’ve just parked in that car park for two hours while walking around Oxclose Woods and never even noticed these signs until driving out. They should put up big banners to make people aware.”

For more information about parking in Mansfield, see mansfield.gov.uk/parking