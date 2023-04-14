News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
5 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
6 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

New temporary signage highlighting fees at Mansfield car park branded ‘too small’

New signage highlighting new parking fees at a Mansfield Woodhouse car park have been branded too small – but council bosses have pledged to erect permanent signs imminently.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

Mansfield Woodhouse railway station car park – which boasts 116 spaces – is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, with a parking fee of £2 applying between 6am and 10am.

However, the fee, introduced in July 2022, has faced heavy opposition from residents and commuters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Solicitor Ben Brown previously slammed the parking fees as “grossly unfair" after sharing photos of cars ticketed with a fine, with claims of poor signage alerting motorists to the charge.

Mr Brown shared a photo of a temporary parking sign on the entrance to the Mansfield Woodhouse car park.Mr Brown shared a photo of a temporary parking sign on the entrance to the Mansfield Woodhouse car park.
Mr Brown shared a photo of a temporary parking sign on the entrance to the Mansfield Woodhouse car park.
Most Popular

In response, a Mansfield Council spokeswoman said “temporary additional signage” had been installed around the car park, to show it is a pay-and-display area.

She said: “We also expect eight permanent signs displaying this key messaging to be installed next week.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'Egg'cellent efforts from Mansfield pageant queens in Easter donations to childr...

However, Mr Brown called the new signage “too small” and “misleading”.

Ben Brown, a Mansfield solicitor, is hoping to be elected as a district councillor in the upcoming election.Ben Brown, a Mansfield solicitor, is hoping to be elected as a district councillor in the upcoming election.
Ben Brown, a Mansfield solicitor, is hoping to be elected as a district councillor in the upcoming election.

The Conservative candidate for West Bank ward at next month’s council election, said: “The council has taken action by tie-wrapping a small piece of paper to a post near the entrance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you've received a ticket and were unaware, you might want to look into challenging it. I suspect they will be on shaky ground.”

In a comment on the post, Jonathan Massey said: “I’ve just parked in that car park for two hours while walking around Oxclose Woods and never even noticed these signs until driving out. They should put up big banners to make people aware.”

For more information about parking in Mansfield, see mansfield.gov.uk/parking

Mansfield Woodhouse train station car park.Mansfield Woodhouse train station car park.
Mansfield Woodhouse train station car park.
Related topics:Mansfield