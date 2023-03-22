News you can trust since 1952
Residents 'slam' new parking charges at Mansfield Woodhouse car park

Residents have hit out at new fees at a Mansfield Woodhouse car park.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT- 2 min read

Mansfield Woodhouse railway station car park is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

A parking fee of £2 now applies between 6am and 10am, with the car park is free to use at other times, with Mansfield Council saying “small charges” are needed to sustain the “long-term use” of the site.

However, Daisy Papila, a Mansfield resident who frequently uses the car park, said she was shocked to find multiple vehicles fined for parking at the site.

Daisy Papila said the car park "should have clearer signs" showing it is a pay-and-display site.
She said: “This car park has been free for years and many of us were completely unaware of these changes.

“Surely more signs and updates need to be issued before cars are fined. There is a cost-of-living crisis, many people are struggling and cannot afford these fines.”

Ben Brown, a 31-year-old solicitor, standing for election for the Conservatives in Mansfield Council’s West Bank ward, slammed the parking fees as “grossly unfair.”

In one social media post, Mr Brown urged residents to be careful of the “parking jobsworths” when parking on the site.

Ben Brown, a Mansfield solicitor, is hoping to be elected as a district councillor in the upcoming election
He said given the cost-of-living crisis, the fees were “dishonest” and “deliberately designed to target people commuting to work” and encouraged residents to park on nearby streets.

However, Carol Rawley, the wife of a Mansfield parking enforcement officer, branded Mr Brown’s words as “disgusting” and said he was “deliberately trying to stir up hate” in the run-up to the the May 4 election.

She said “jobsworths" was a “highly offensive” term for people who are simply doing their job.

A council spokesman said a survey was conducted in July 2021 and feedback showed the car park was popular with residents visiting Oxclose Woods.

The council said four-hour morning charges were brought in to prevent impacting free access to the walking trails during the day.

The spokesman said: “Small charges help sustain the long-term use of the car park and provide staffing and essential maintenance to ensure everyone can remain safe.

“Variation notices explaining updated car park fees and charges were on display from July.”

The council said it was sourcing additional pay-and-display signage for key spots at the car park, including the entrance.

