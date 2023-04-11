News you can trust since 1952
'Egg'cellent efforts from Mansfield pageant queens in Easter donations to children's ward

Pageant queens from across Mansfield and Ashfield united to make Easter a little bit more enjoyable for young patients at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST

Nikita Wilson from New Houghton, Miss Ultimate Natural Beauty Charity UK, joined forces with Elinore Pheasant, Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens, from Rainworth, for an Easter egg appeal.

And Elinore’s mum, Susan, Miss Classic Beauty UK also joined in the team effort – with the help of businesses, family, and friends – to deliver a special Easter treat for children at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Since the launch, the pageant queens collected more than 150 Easter eggs to be donated to children at King’s Mill Hospital.

More than 150 Easter eggs were donated to the children's ward at King's Mill Hospital.More than 150 Easter eggs were donated to the children's ward at King's Mill Hospital.
The trio were then invited to hand over the eggs in the non-clinical entrance room of the children’s ward.

Nikita said this year’s collection was a “huge success” and the day was “amazing” for all involved.

Charn's Luxury Events, a Mansfield events’ business, donated balloons for children, while Peter Rabbit, from the business Max and Paddy's Bounce to Nowhere, joined in the fun and entertained the children.

Nikita, Elinore and Susan delivered the chocolate eggs, along with balloons – with the help of Peter Rabbit – to staff and patients on the children’s ward.

Nikita said: “We got lots of donations from friends and family, as well as some local businesses.

“I just want to thank everyone for all their support, time and effort.”

The pageant queens were then gifted a certificate of appreciation, for their support of the ward, by Claire Ward Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust chairman.

