'Concerned' Mansfield Woodhouse residents wish police officer speedy recovery after 'shock' attack

Officers were called to Bullock Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, at 1.15am on Saturday, March 11, following reports of a disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Nottinghamshire Police, while one man was being detained by an officer and a police dog, a second suspect allegedly assaulted the officer with a weapon.

Officers were called to Bullock Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 1.15am on Saturday 11 March 2023 following reports of a disturbance.

The attack left the police officer with a laceration wound to the back of his head and despite the injury, the force said he “is now recovering well.”

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply in relation to the incident has been released on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Peters, of Tony Peter’s Food Market in Mansfield Woodhouse, a shop close by to Bullock Close, said he was shocked to hear about the news but only knew vague details from Facebook.

Mr Peters said: “It sounds like a horrific attack but I know very little about what happened as it was in the early hours of the morning. I did not see or hear anything.

“I hope the officer is okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A worker at the food market said most people on the estate did not know anything other than details released by the police.

Another resident who preferred not to be named from Go Local Extra, a shop on Cox’s Lane – which Bullock Close veers off from – said it was awful and frightening to know that this happened in the community.

She said: “It was a bit of a shock really. I only know what little details were shared on Facebook and I imagine that is the same for a lot of people.

“I wish the officer a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident on Cox’s Lane, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she had spoken with a resident on Bullock Close who had not seen anything, as the incident happened in the early hours of the morning.

The street is now open, with no police presence as there had been in previous days.