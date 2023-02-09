Ben Brown, who has lived in Mansfield all his life, has been selected as the Conservative candidate for West Bank ward at May’s Mansfield Council elections. The 31-year-old said he wants to stand up for the town and make it a better place for its residents.

Mr Brown said: “I am sick to death of the constant promises made by our councillors to improve Mansfield, when in reality, I'm sorry to say, the town has fallen deeper and deeper into decline over the past 20 or more years. Many local residents do not regard the area as a fantastic place to live, work or invest. Businesses are not flocking inwards. The improvement has not come. Change has not happened.

“I want to live in a Mansfield to be proud of and want to see improvement to our local area. Improvement can happen, but we need a complete shake-up and clean out of the dead wood that currently represents us at the council.

Ben Brown, a Mansfield solicitor, is hoping to be elected as a district councillor in the upcoming election

“I am so angry at the way we've been represented locally and let down. People who so brazenly let us down need holding to account and throwing out the door.

“I have never been involved in politics before. I am interested only in the improvement of our town and fighting tooth and nail to get there.

“I believe that locally, the Conservative Party are the only ones that have a genuine interest in effecting change. The local candidates, including mayoral candidate Andre Camilleri, are as passionate as I am about bringing about change to Mansfield Council.

“Local people are angry and are right to be as angry as they are. But in May, if elected, I am going to massively upset the apple cart and bring about the change we all need.”

The seat is currently held by Coun Stuart Wallace, of the Mansfield Independents, who won the seat with 298 votes in 2019, ahead of Labour’s Darren Hunt, who polled 189 votes, and Conservative Russell Talbot, with 85.

The elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.