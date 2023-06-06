Crews were called to Bolek I Lolek on Clumber Street, overnight, with town centre roads, including the inner ring road, closed at the height of the firefighting operation.

The “Polish, Romanian and Slovakian supermarket”, which sold English and Eastern European goods, only opened in autumn last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said at the time: “Our joint control room is currently receiving a high number of calls about a building fire in Mansfield.

“Our firefighters are in attendance and are working to extinguish the fire. If you smell or see smoke, please keep windows closed.”

Five pumps, including from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield station attended, alongside the aerial ladder platform.

An Ashfield Fire Station spokesman said: “Roads are closed around the incident. Please slow down if approaching Mansfield inner ring road close to Clumber Street.”

The firefighting operation in full swing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 12.35am, two crews remained damping down the 20 metres by 20m commercial building, formerly home to Prosec Security Services, while National Grid attended to isolate the power supply.

Two appliances remained on scene at 5.30am, with parts of Clumber Street remaining closed, although the inner ring road had reopened.