News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

'Avoid area' plea as firefighters tackle major blaze at Mansfield town centre supermarket

Fire crews have spent much of the night tackling a building fire in Mansfield town centre.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:28 BST

Crews were called to Bolek I Lolek on Clumber Street, overnight, with town centre roads, including the inner ring road, closed at the height of the firefighting operation.

The “Polish, Romanian and Slovakian supermarket”, which sold English and Eastern European goods, only opened in autumn last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said at the time: “Our joint control room is currently receiving a high number of calls about a building fire in Mansfield.

Most Popular

“Our firefighters are in attendance and are working to extinguish the fire. If you smell or see smoke, please keep windows closed.”

Five pumps, including from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield station attended, alongside the aerial ladder platform.

Read More
Green light for plans to turn old Mansfield town centre bar and nightclub into n...

An Ashfield Fire Station spokesman said: “Roads are closed around the incident. Please slow down if approaching Mansfield inner ring road close to Clumber Street.”

The firefighting operation in full swing.The firefighting operation in full swing.
The firefighting operation in full swing.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By 12.35am, two crews remained damping down the 20 metres by 20m commercial building, formerly home to Prosec Security Services, while National Grid attended to isolate the power supply.

Two appliances remained on scene at 5.30am, with parts of Clumber Street remaining closed, although the inner ring road had reopened.

The service warned: “Crews will remain on scene this morning to continue dampening down the fire. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Related topics:Mansfield