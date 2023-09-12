Green light for Mansfield school changing block and shopping centre classrooms

Watch more videos on Shots!

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, September 4, 2023

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Gaywood, 8 Roebuck Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, rear oak-framed balcony, oak-framed front porch, garage conversion, oak car port and window amendments;

A single-storey changing room block is planned at The Samworth Church Academy, Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)

167 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

24 Denby Drive, Mansfield: Change of use of internal garage to hair salon;

2 Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to one tree;

Berry Hill Park, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Park hub building with general landscaping works, including play installations, surfaces, planting, drainage and lighting;

33 Quartz Avenue, Mansfield: Air-source heat pump to rear.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Parkside, 17 The Park, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to one tree. Conditional permission;

2 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Replacement of existing roof covering, includes replacement of current roof tiles, verges, soffits and fascias and addition of internal roofing membrane. Conditional permission;

106 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Garage conversion. Approved;

Units 4-7 Oakwood Road Mansfield: Single-storey side extension to industrial unit. Conditional permission;

17 Bloomsbury Gardens, Mansfield: Works to tree. Refused;

21 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Use garden room as annexe for living accommodation. Approved;

222 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Replacement dwelling, alterations to vehiclar access, new front bounday wall and gates and removal of three trees, including demolition of existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

British Coal Central Rescue Station, Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

The Samworth Church Academy, Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield: Single-storey changing room block. Approved;

St Philip Neri with St Bede Catholic Academy, Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

82 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Hillcrest, 33 Newark Road, Sutton: Side and rear two-storey extension, electric gate to front;

177 Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

70 Short Street, Sutton: Detatched two-storey dwelling;

12 Hartington Drive, Selston: Single-storey rear extension;

9 Maunside Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey extension to annexe;

70 High Pavement, Sutton: Three organisation signs;

29 Farndon Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, orangery;

19 Church Street, Kirkby: Dwelling;

7 Roderick Avenue, Kirkby: Balcony to rear.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Tree of Life, 71 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Hanging sign. Refused;

53 Portland Street, Kirkby: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

Shepherds Lane Farm, Shepherds Lane, Sutton: Two-storey rear extension. Refused;

Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby: Extension to existing building and new storage building

1 Springmeadow, Kirkby: Dwelling

West Lodge, 105B Wild Hill, Teversal: Second-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, balcony, separation from neighbouring dwelling and application of thermal insulation, render. Conditional permission;

9 Raymond Close, Kirkby: Two-storey side and front, single-storey rear extension. Refused;

267 Alfreton Road, Selston: Convert outbuilding to ancillary living accommodation. Conditional permission;

79D Outram Street, Sutton: Use outbuilding as dwelling. Refused;

21 Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey extension to front, side and rear elevations. Conditional permission;

8 The Ropeway, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

19 Shelford Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

90 Portland Road, Selston: Summerhouse and shed. Conditional permission;

Thistle Hill Farm, 31 Main Road, Kirkby: Agricultural steel frame building for the use of storing hay/straw and agricultural machinery. Refused;

The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Church Street, Kirkby: Tree works. Approved;

14 Dane Grove, Annesley: Tree works. Approved.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

154 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Detached dwelling;

39 Poulter Street, Langwith: Two-storey, three-bedroom detached property;

2 Castle View, Palterton: Use dwellinghouse as children's residential home.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Old Farm Cottage Huthwaite Lane Old Blackwell: Tree works. No objection;

73 The Croft, South Normanton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

22 Sporton Lane, South Normanton: Change of use for internal professional services in the study and garage spaces of the detached property to operate a dog care business that can accommodate up to 10 dogs. Conditional permission;

160 Station Road, Shirebrook: Replacement of existing shop front. Conditional permission;

Units 1-2, East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Two illuminated handled logos and two projecting signs. Conditional permission;

142 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Alterations, internal and external, to create two. semi-detached bungalows. Conditional permission;

Barn west of Pipes Farm, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Conversion of single dwelling. Conditional permission;

Westhouses Methodist Church, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Change of use to residential. Conditional permission;

Land south-west of Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Change of use for keeping of farm animals and erection of timber building for associated use, retention of underground surface water pipes and hardstanding access. Conditional permission;

46 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Raise the roof by three metres, cladding to elevations and solar panels to south-east side of roof. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

18 Swinton Rise, Ravenshead: First-floor side extension over garage, redesign of porch and an environmental/ecological upgrade of energy performance of the house, including rendering whole property;

Vodafone site, Water Tower, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Upgrade to existing equipment;

3 Sheepwalk Lane Ravenshead: Removal of ash tree and oak tree, replacement planting;

Land south of Ricket Lane, Ravenshead: Change of use from agricultural to secure dog walking area;

61 Vernon Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension and wood-burning flue;

Hanson House, Linby Lane, Linby: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

45 Summercourt Drive, Ravenshead: Demolish garage and erect replacement garage, erect porch, first-floor side extension, loft conversion and erection of rear dormer, render and timber cladding to garage extension. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Ikkle Cottage, 1 Heaths Yard, Main Street, Blidworth: Front porch;

Footpath number nine, Lower Hadleigh Park, Parfitt Drive, Farnsfield: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

1 Hawkhill Close, Ollerton: Single-storey front and rear extension, first-storey front and side extension. Approved;

Plot 12, New Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of land to equestrian use. Approved;

Holmwood, 187 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of three detached, three-bedroom dwellings, Refused;

3 Forest Side, Blyth Road, Ollerton: Change of use of land from paddock to residential. Refused;

2 St Mary’s Drive, Edwinstowe: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;