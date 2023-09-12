Nottinghamshire Covid winter vaccinations brought forward due to risk of new variant

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care home residents will be the first to be vaccinated against Covid and those who are eligible will be able to book an appointment on the NHS website, via 119 or through the NHS app.

An NHS Nottinghamshire spokesman said: “The NHS has been asked to bring the winter vaccination programme forward and we are working quickly to ensure as many eligible people as possible are vaccinated against Covid and flu by the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GPs and pharmacies will be working hard to deliver flu vaccinations to eligible populations this autumn.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible patients in Nottinghamshire can start getting Covid jabs now ahead of winter. Photo: Getty Images

Carers, pregnant women, and health and social care staff will all be among the groups to be offered a Covid and flu jab this winter, as well as adults aged 65 and over and those with certain long-term health conditions.

Children aged two and three will be able to get a flu vaccination via their GP and parents will be contacted regarding flu vaccinations for school-aged children up to Year 11.

Adam Hayward, NHS Nottinghamshire assistant director of vaccination and immunisations, said: “Covid-19 is still a dangerous illness that can have life-threatening impacts for the most vulnerable people in our society.

"It is not a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage everyone who is eligible for a flu and Covid vaccine to make sure they take up the offer ahead of the winter period.

"It is the best way to protect yourself against winter illnesses and it is a quick and easy process.”

From September 18, the NHS will start to invite people in priority order of risk and those eligible will be able to book an appointment on the NHS website, via 119 or through the NHS app.

There are a number of sites across Nottinghamshire at GPs, local pharmacies and vaccination hubs.

You can find a full list of who is eligible for Covid and flu vaccinations on the NHS website.