News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

College plans to offer adult education classes in Mansfield shopping centre

Two empty shops in Mansfield town centre are set to be turned into classrooms.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:39 BST

West Nottinghamshire College is seeking permission to change the use of two units in Four Seasons Shopping Centre from retail to an “adult education facility”.

The college’s adult education department is currently based at its Chesterfield Road South campus, but will need to relocate under plans to develop the site into a £8.8 million Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is planned for the department to eventually move into the planned Mansfield Connect development once completed, which will see the former Beales department store transformed into a multi-agency hub housing Mansfield Council and key partners.

An entrance to Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)An entrance to Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
An entrance to Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Most Popular

In its change-of-use application submitted to Mansfield Council, the college said: “For a period of two years, our adult provision requires space to run and we have approached Four Seasons to lease two units to allow teaching and learning to take place.”

The college said, subject to planning approval, the units will be used to “deliver adult and community courses and accommodate a small number of staff”.

Other community courses and staff will temporarily relocate to other venues, including the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield.

Read More
Demolition and rebuild of historic college classrooms ahead of major skills hub ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amanda Gleadall, college head of adult and community learning, said: “Moving some adult and community provision to Four Seasons will allow us to be located even more centrally to the community and provide a range of courses in the heart of the town.

“The college is passionate about engaging adults in learning through courses such as arts, crafts and hobbies and interests, to subjects such as sign language and English for speakers of other languages, which can support health and wellbeing, as well as offer individuals the chance to socialise with others while learning new skills.

“We plan to use one of the units solely for English, maths and digital skills courses. These will give adults the opportunity to develop skills in these important subjects to help them gain employment or feel more confident in everyday life.

“The proposed location will enable people to pop in and have a chat with us to see how we can help them. We’re looking forward to meeting learners, both new and existing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Furthermore, we believe our use of these units will attract visitors, which would increase footfall in the town centre.”

Related topics:CollegeMansfield