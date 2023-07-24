College plans to offer adult education classes in Mansfield shopping centre

West Nottinghamshire College is seeking permission to change the use of two units in Four Seasons Shopping Centre from retail to an “adult education facility”.

The college’s adult education department is currently based at its Chesterfield Road South campus, but will need to relocate under plans to develop the site into a £8.8 million Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is planned for the department to eventually move into the planned Mansfield Connect development once completed, which will see the former Beales department store transformed into a multi-agency hub housing Mansfield Council and key partners.

An entrance to Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

In its change-of-use application submitted to Mansfield Council, the college said: “For a period of two years, our adult provision requires space to run and we have approached Four Seasons to lease two units to allow teaching and learning to take place.”

The college said, subject to planning approval, the units will be used to “deliver adult and community courses and accommodate a small number of staff”.

Other community courses and staff will temporarily relocate to other venues, including the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Gleadall, college head of adult and community learning, said: “Moving some adult and community provision to Four Seasons will allow us to be located even more centrally to the community and provide a range of courses in the heart of the town.

“The college is passionate about engaging adults in learning through courses such as arts, crafts and hobbies and interests, to subjects such as sign language and English for speakers of other languages, which can support health and wellbeing, as well as offer individuals the chance to socialise with others while learning new skills.

“We plan to use one of the units solely for English, maths and digital skills courses. These will give adults the opportunity to develop skills in these important subjects to help them gain employment or feel more confident in everyday life.

“The proposed location will enable people to pop in and have a chat with us to see how we can help them. We’re looking forward to meeting learners, both new and existing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad