Newark & Sherwood Council’s planning committee refused plans for the store, near the Tesco Express on Kirklington Road, Rainworth, four weeks after delaying a decision amid concerns about delivery vehicle access.

The latest committee meeting heard the store would have been built on brownfield land next to Tesco, with the two stores sharing an existing, expanded car park.

However, councillors said the parking facilities were unacceptable as only 30 bays would be provided – down on the 31 previously proposed, as part of the applicant’s plan to address previous delivery concerns and 18 bays below the standard requirements for two shops.

The Tesco Store In Rainworth where the Heron Foods store was planned. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Councillors feared this would not be enough to serve both shops, on an “already-congested” junction.

Other concerns were raised about the car park potentially becoming an “unsafe rat run” for both cars and pedestrians, due to the opening of a new vehicle access point off Kirklington Road, with councillors suggesting it would become a route for motorists looking to avoid nearby traffic lights.

The committee unanimously voted against planning officers’ recommendations to approve the plans.

Coun Andy Freeman, committee chairman, said: “If we’ve got 30 parking spaces for two units, that seems a pretty reasonable reason to refuse.

“The impact of that is on-street parking. The increase of on-street parking is a lack of safety on the highways and for pedestrians and young children.”

Coun Claire Penny, member for Rainworth North and Rufford ward, said: “This application would result in overwhelmingly negative consequences due to over-intensification in an already over-congested intersection.

“There’s no opportunity to relieve this congestion due to its layout and the application would exacerbate day-to-day challenges faced by residents, pedestrians, shoppers and vehicles at this location.”

She raised concerns over the “rat run”, as well as fears for children and young people trying to use nearby facilities.

Coun Tom Smith , who represents Rainworth South and Blidworth, said: “People who live there are against it, Coun Penny, who lives there and represents there, is against it, I live and work there and am against it.