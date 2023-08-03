Timeline outlined for ‘destination’ plan and new facilities at Mansfield’s Berry Hill Park

The authority is leading on plans to transform the popular park almost four years after it took over control as a corporate trustee.

The park came into the council’s control in October 2019 after several months of uncertainty following landowner CISWO saying it could no longer afford its upkeep.

The coal authority charity said running costs had become too much in November 2018 and the park would close unless a new suitor came forward.

Berry Hill Park In Mansfield. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Campaigns and marches were held to ensure it did not close and the authority stepped in to take control of the facilities.

The park was then included in the council’s successful Towns Fund bid to the Government with millions of pounds sought to make major, district-wide improvements.

One project includes plans for a ‘Destination Park’ at Berry Hill with almost £3m allocated towards a new café and catering facility, two new play areas and footpath and access improvements.

The council also wants to look in future at ways to use the park and its existing bandstand, while new biodiversity projects are planned on the 62-acre site.

The longstanding Mansfield Harriers & Athletic Club has returned to the park, with improvements planned to the park's running track.

Now the council has confirmed it expects to submit a planning application to itself “imminently” so work can progress, with the aim of appointing a contractor to carry out the works in December.

Construction is likely to then begin in January next year with a scheduled completion date of December 2024.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, previously said: “At the heart of the plan for Berry Hill is our heritage, rich history and geology. Our natural and local environment will be reflected in the design and future use of the park.

“The aim is to offer an experience that goes above and beyond what an average park would offer. It’s hoped this will draw in more visitors to the district and boost the local economy.”

A delegated decision by Mariam Amos, council strategic director, will approve the next steps for the project on August 7.

However, a report published ahead of the decision has outlined a budgetary concern for the scheme.

It says the total cost for the scheme was budgeted at £3.23m, including the £2.994m Towns Fund allocation and a further £264,884 in council cash, with the authority saying it initially had “sufficient capital” for the project.

However, the report reveals design fees costing £213,000 must be met from the Towns Fund pot, leaving a shortfall in the budget of about £184,000 overall – and no extra cash can be allocated to the project, meaning steps must be taken to either cut costs or find external funding to plug the gap.

In the report, Andy Chambers, council parks development officer, said: “The shortfall will be addressed through value engineering or via additional external funding.