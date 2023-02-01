Spark an interest in STEM with this year’s Festival of Science and Curiosity

The eighth Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity runs from February 6-17 in various locations around the district.The annual event is supported by a free festival magazine which is delivered to schools and education providers across the district and is packed full of puzzles, the list of events taking place and more.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: "This festival is a brilliant initiative, and the council is proud to support this once again.

“We hope with the jam-packed list of activities planned this year; we can bring science to life in a way that will fire the imaginations of local children in living rooms, kitchens and back gardens around the district.“As a former teacher, I know the importance of offering our children and young people a creative environment so they can learn new skills and flourish. We hope to see some of these sparks of enjoyment ignite with the school and district activities. This could be the starting point for some children to explore STEM subjects later in life.

The Festival of Science and Curiosity is back in Mansfield.

“Providing opportunities for our children and young people in STEM is also part of the council’s theme of aspiration to retain skills in the district.”

The festival is organised by Ignite!, a Nottingham-based charity, which works with schools, youth groups and communities, to develop children's curiosity in STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – subjects in a creative and fun way.

Events happening in and around Mansfield district:

February 7-10, 10am-3pm, Mansfield Museum – Home Zero for schools; February 9-10, Mansfield primary schools – West Nottinghamshire College robotics in schools; February 11, 10am-2pm, Mansfield Library – Science Fun Day drop-in; February 11, 10.30am-noon, Blidworth Library – Art Science Workshop; February 14-18, 10am-3pm, Mansfield Museum – Home Zero Exhibition; February 14, Mansfield Museum, 10.30am, 11.15am, noon – Local author Adrian Beeden reads his children’s book, Alfred in Space; February 15, Mansfield Museum, 10am-3pm – Build your own robot workshop; February 15, Mansfield Museum, 10am-3pm – Trading Standard technology activity drop-in; February 16, Mansfield Museum, 10am-3pm – Lego Day, build a space rocket or astronaut; February 16-17, Various food clubs – FOOD Club Science Busking, see mansfield.gov.uk/foodsupport; February 17, Mansfield Museum, 10am-3pm – Sherwood Observatory star and space-themed activities.

Megan Shore, Ignite! programme activity co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to bring the festival back for its eighth year and this year’s programme is going to be bigger than ever.

“We’ve put together a brilliant line-up of events and hands-on activities from live shows and science fun days, to robot building, an inflatable planetarium and much more.

“With the increased cost of living putting pressure on many families, it has been important for us to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality, fun educational events at little or no cost to families during the half-term break.

“The majority of our events are free for families to enjoy and we hope they will be inspired by our exciting programme.

“We;re also thrilled to be running another year of activity in partnership with the council and to extend our offering into the FOOD clubs, giving as many families as possible a chance to engage in science-related activities and spark their interest in STEM for the future.”

