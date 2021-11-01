New Destination Mansfield branding scheme among plans for £12.3m Towns Fund cash for district

A delegated decision by Coun Craig Whitby, portfolio holder for corporate and finance, will formally accept the £12.3m awarded to the council after its bid to Government last year.

The authority had initially asked for £25.826m to fund its ambition to become a ‘university town’ among other projects, with a bid also lodged to Whitehall in the Future High Streets fund.

Mansfield was unsuccessful in the latter bid and was awarded less than half of the Towns Fund cash requested.

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for corporate and finance.

It meant plans had to be scaled back, with the authority identifying six key projects it will deliver using the £12.3m, alongside about £5m of council funding.

These include spending money on open spaces like Berry Hill Park, by improving its links to nearby King George V Park and holding events.

There will also be new ‘micro-technology units’ and business space near Mansfield Woodhouse railway station and the launch of a Destination Mansfield branding scheme.

This programme will ‘create a new brand’ for the district, with an array of public events aimed at driving town centre footfall.

Technology

There is also the new ‘Smart Mansfield’ scheme, with new technology such as electronic signs showing how many spaces are available in council-run car parks.

The council has also opted to push forward with investment into a technology and skills hub at West Nottinghamshire College’s Chesterfield Road site, delivering courses in modern technology and offering businesses opportunities to learn from the college.

And a health hub will be set up in Warsop, including a swimming pool, fitness suite, hall, café and community space, based at Carr Lane Park.

The council is now in the process of putting together its business cases for each project, with the Government allocating £400,000 to kickstart planning.

Coun Whitby is expected to accept the full £12.3m when he makes a delegated decision on Friday, November 5.

Documents published ahead of the decision say: “The council has been offered authorisation to prepare business cases on projects with funding of up to £12.3m to be allocated following successful business case development.”

It comes as public consultation on the authority’s Mansfield Masterplan continues to run, outlining the long-term vision for the town centre.