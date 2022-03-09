Big step forward for Warsop Health Hub as funding contribution agreed

Mansfield Council has agreed to allocate £1.5 million towards the project, alongside borrowing up to £3.5m to help deliver the scheme.

The hub is one of six projects included in the council’s bid to the Government's Towns Fund.

Of £12.3m awarded from the fund, £3m is allocated to the health hub. The council plans to bid for a further £1m-£1.5m from Sport England.

Artists' impressions of the planned new Warsop Health Hub.

However, a report by David Evans, council head of health and communities, revealed estimated costs of the scheme had risen from a £6m estimate last year to £7.7m this year, due to the rising price of supply chains, materials and labour.

Committed

Coun Craig Whitby, council portfolio holder for corporate and finance, said: “We are committed to the idea of building these new leisure facilities in Warsop.

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor and Mansfield Council portfolio holder for corporate and finance.

“They would bring an undoubted improvement in the quality of life for people there and help address some health inequalities that exist in this district.

“This will transform a huge part of our community. People are on our side, experts are on our side and we are one step away from getting this over the line.

“We have to commit a certain amount of our own funding to this scheme in order to even bid for funding from Sport England.

“Unfortunately, rising costs in the building market mean we need to find more money to enable it to move forward.

Meden Sports Centre closed in April 2018.

“The ability to borrow helps ensure the scheme is viable, but the council will also continue to seek alternative funding contributions to minimise any borrowing.”

The council plans to submit an expression of interest to Sports England for the funding next month.

Planned facilities include a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool, changing village, café, viewing area and reception area, fitness suite, multi-purpose 1,360 sq metres dividable hall and multi-use games area.

The parish has been without a leisure centre since the council pulled out of the management of Meden Sports Centre in 2018, because of ‘long-standing concerns over the condition of the building’.