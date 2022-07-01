Mexico restaurant chain Taco Bell opened its newest outlet, on the Stockwell Gateway development on the former Mansfield Bus Station site, on June 30.

And a group of students from Expressions Academy Of Performing Arts, Newgate Lane, begin singing ‘we love you Taco Bell’ to mark the occasion – and admitted they were impressed with their ‘lovely and amazing’ meals.

Students shared their excitement with a chant as they waited for the venue to open.

However, for now all eyes were on Taco Bell and early customer Casey Hughes, aged 18, said: “I am so impressed. The staff are so polite and friendly.

”They are coping really well with how busy it is getting and are being very helpful.”

Another satisfied customer was 21-year-old Caitlin Foster, who said: “It is really nice, I want to say a massive thank you to the staff.

“They were all really pleasant and the food was very affordable.

Service dogs are welcome in the venue.

“The customer service was really great in general. It is also nice to have a varied menu.”

James Ryder, store manager, was overwhelemed with the response.

“We want to see everyone visit,” he said.

”Area managers have been front of house, helping out the new team and supporting customers.

Residents were queuing up to receive free vouchers.

“The turn-out is amazing.”

Lucy Dee, Taco Bell UK head of marketing, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Mansfield.

“The people of Mansfield have been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances."

The line of customers started to snake around the building by 10.30 am.

The build has been finished by Mansfield-based Jephsons Shopfitters, which said: “We love delivering shopfitting projects that bring our community together.

“It is great to be part of a projected project estimated to inject about £5 million into our local economy every year.”

Taco Bell Mansfield, at Unit 2, Stockwell Gateway, Stockwell Gate, is open daily, from 11am-late.