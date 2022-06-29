Located at Stockwell Gate, the newest Canadian hotspot will offer dine-in seating for up to 84 guests as well as its renowned drive-thru service for those on-the-go.

Delivery options will be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

The brand will celebrate its opening by awarding the first guest in the drive-thru and first guest in the restaurant queue with free drinks for a whole year, based on two medium drinks per day and excluding bottled drinks, worth £3,100, as well as a free breakfast meal, which includes a main breakfast item with a hash brown and a small hot drink or orange juice, to its first 100 customers.

Tim Horton will give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers when it opens in Mansfield on July 14.

Free drinks and donuts will also be up for grabs to those that activate their Tim Hortons digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches, burgers and wraps.

Fans can get their Tim Hortons fix all day, with the restaurant open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week, offering a wide menu, the restaurant will also cater for those observing a halal or vegetarian diet.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We’ve had an abundance of requests to come to Nottinghamshire, so opening in Mansfield felt like an obvious fit.

"This county is brand new territory for us, so we are really looking forward to bringing the best of our brand to even more people across the East Midlands.

“We are proud to have invested in the local community, creating more than 50 jobs for the local area and have been working hard with our dedicated team to ensure every guest receives the quality experience we’re so well known for.