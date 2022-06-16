Free tacos for first 100 customers as Taco Bell opens in Mansfield

The restaurant chain today announced the opening day for its new outlet on Stockwell Gateway – the former Mansfield Bus Station site.

It revealed it will open on Thursday, June 30, with customers able to drive-through, dine in or takeaway.

A spokesman said: “Mansfield residents are invited to say ‘Hola’ to Taco Bell with free tacos for the first 100 instore customers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taco Bell is opening in Mansfield on June 30.

“Renowned for its craveable, customisable and quick-service Mexican-inspired classics; Taco Bell has been serving tasty tacos, bursting burritos, yummy nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since November 2010. The Stockwell”

The gateway restaurant will be the brand’s first restaurant in the area.

Lucy Dee, Taco Bell UK head of marketing, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Mansfield.

“The people of Mansfield have been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

“We look forward to feeding residents from June 30 onwards for drive through, in store and for take-away.”

Taco Bell Mansfield is situated at Unit 2, Stockwell Gateway, Stockwell Gate, and will be open from 11am-late, seven days a week.