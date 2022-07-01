Sneak peek into Mansfield's newest shop which opens tomorrow

Hey You opened in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in August last year as a pop-up shop.

Selling a range of homewares, wall art, ornaments and gifts, the shop was only supposed to last three months, but proved so popular it remained at the premises.

Now, the shop has moved into former Brighthouse outlet in the centre and changed its name to Hey Baby, Hey You, selling nursery items such as furniture, decor, blankets, and soft toys.

And your Chad was invited for a sneak peek inside before it opens its doors to the public tomorrow, July 2, with a saxophonist, giveaways, refreshments, and balloons.

Mo Collier, shop operations manager, said: “We really are offering something different in Mansfield, and something different to the norm.

"We are all about Hey baby, Hey you – it’s great to bring baby items to Mansfield, as there's not always a lot of choice. We have lovely, special homeware too.

“We’ll have competitions and giveaways too.”

Shanice Halfpenny, store manager: “The store we were in previously didn't have the room to accommodate our stock. We have been waiting for a bigger unit. It's exciting, as we can bring both our home and baby range into the same shop."

“All staff have been hands on with the move.

“We want to get everything perfect for the opening day.

“We are excited to showcase our baby range, as well as our new and improved homeware range.

“We feel we are something Mansfield has been lacking and hope customers will see that and continue to support us – there will be a 10 per cent offer for the first month and we will be handing vouchers out to all customers.”

1. Homeware The store sells a range of homeware. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

2. Looking good Inside the new store. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

3. Take a seat Some of the many products available. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

4. Wall art Art on the wall in store. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales