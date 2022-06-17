First look inside Mansfield's newest Domino's ahead of opening next week

After more than 10 years based in the Rosemary Centre in Mansfield town centre, Domino’s is relocating across the road to the new Stockwell Gateway development on the former Mansfield Bus Station site.

The new store, at Unit 4, will open on Monday, June 20.

Eugen Rosca, store manager, said: “After more than 10 years of serving our customers at our old site, we’re thrilled to have found a new base at Stockwell Gateway.

Domino's is relocating its Mansfield town centre store.

“We haven’t moved far, but our regular team of skilled pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers are still on hand to ensure Mansfield residents can always order the freshest pizza in town.”

Domino’s, which also has a store on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, said the new store boasts ‘smart new signage, digital customer display screens and a freshly fitted open fronted kitchen designed to show the theatre of pizza-making’.

A spokesman said: “The new store location will also offer customers on-site parking, making it easier to snap up a collection only deal via Domino’s in-car collection service.

“This new hassle-free way to collect orders means you don't have to leave the comfort of your own car - simply wait outside in your car for a pizza drop-off from one of the friendly store team.”

The current Mansfield town centre Domino's store, in the Rosemary Centre on Walkden Street.

And to celebrate the opening,

To celebrate the move, the store is offering two deals from June 20-26 – 50 per cent off Pizza when you spend £30 or more online with code PIZZA50% and any size pizza for only £7.99 when you collect.

The new Domino's outlet at Stockwell Gateway.

Inside Domino's new Stockwell Gate branch.