Classical pianist set to launch debut album with live concert in unique Clipstone setting

Chris Miggells, aged 32, from Boughton, will launch his debut album with a concert at the Clipstone Headstocks on Thursday, August 3.

The concert, a first for the site, will run from 7-8.30pm.

Chris Miggells on the former Clipstone Colliery site. Photo: Callum Parkin

Chris, a former student of The Dukeries Academy, New Ollerton, said his love for music was ignited during his school years.

The 32-year-old undertook additional piano lessons and praised the support from his former school’s music department, as he began to learn the classics, such as works by Beethoven.

Chris said: “I feel consumed to transcribe life experiences into music.”

Chris said: “The inspiration for this album comes from many sights seen while travelling the world. I am inspired by the Mansfield area too.

“I look at things and hear an internal soundtrack. For example, a visit to the Grand Canyon inspired Stone Giant.

“Another track, Aurora, is the translation of my experience observing the Northern Lights in Iceland.

“I cannot wait to launch my album, Synesthese, here in Mansfield, and share that experience with the community.”

Synesthese is taken from the term synesthesia, a neurological condition for experiencing one of your senses through another, such as seeing colours when hearing music.

Chris said it was extra special to be performing at the former colliery site, as his grandfather, Francis Miggells, was a miner.

He also said the acoustics within the derelict powerhouse were “impressive” and added to the musical experience.

Chris said he hoped to emulate the experience of synesthesia with his compositions and praised the collaborative approach to his debut album launch.

He worked closely with site owner Stuart Mills, director of Mansfield-based Adco Properties, and the team at Sherwood Phoenix, the UK’s largest piano store, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre.