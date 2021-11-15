20 wonderful retro photographs of Clipstone Colliery as a working mine

From a rare photograph from 1920 to the very last day of the mine’s working life in 2003, these images give an insight into what it was like working in the busy mine.
From miners strikes to daily operations, there will be lots of familiar faces from years gone by.
Have a look through and see who you recognise.
