The famous headstocks

20 wonderful retro photographs of Clipstone Colliery as a working mine

Our gallery on Clipstone’s famous headstocks was so popular with our readers, so we have scoured the archives for more photographs – this time from the decades that the mine was a hive of activity.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 15th November 2021, 2:36 pm

From a rare photograph from 1920 to the very last day of the mine’s working life in 2003, these images give an insight into what it was like working in the busy mine.

From miners strikes to daily operations, there will be lots of familiar faces from years gone by.

Have a look through and see who you recognise.

1. Closure

The final day of the colliery as a working mine, in 2003

2. 1920

A rare photograph from more than 100 years ago - how fascinating!

3. 1994

The colliery was closed in 1993, but was reopened a year later by RJB mining, this picture shows miners returning to work. It remained opened for a further nine years before eventually closing permanently in 2003

4. Miners Strike

The miners strike, picture taken April 24 1984

