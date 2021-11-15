20 wonderful retro photographs of Clipstone Colliery as a working mine

From a rare photograph from 1920 to the very last day of the mine’s working life in 2003, these images give an insight into what it was like working in the busy mine.

From miners strikes to daily operations, there will be lots of familiar faces from years gone by.

Have a look through and see who you recognise.

Closure The final day of the colliery as a working mine, in 2003

1920 A rare photograph from more than 100 years ago - how fascinating!

1994 The colliery was closed in 1993, but was reopened a year later by RJB mining, this picture shows miners returning to work. It remained opened for a further nine years before eventually closing permanently in 2003

Miners Strike The miners strike, picture taken April 24 1984